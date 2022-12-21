ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Crystal ball predictions show this Penn State commit flipping to Florida State

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUqVV_0jpt0MXf00

If all goes according to plan on Wednesday as the early signing period opens up, it should be a relatively quiet day for Penn State as the Class of 2023 begins to become official. But a pair of lat crystal ball picks filed to 247Sports suggests there could be a commit in the class flipping his decision. Safety Conrad Hussey could be the player to keep a close eye on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, two crystal ball picks were filed to 247Sports predicting Hussey will end up with Florida State despite currently being committed to Penn State. The predictions come from 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong and InsideTheU staff writer Gaby Urrutia.

Hussey is a four-star safety from Fort Lauderdale, Florida from the powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School program. Hussey committed to Penn Stae in April of this year and he made an official visit to Penn State in June. But in the last few weeks, since the close of the regular season, Florida State has emerged as a viable threat to Penn State on the recruiting trail.

Hussey made an official visit to Florida State’s campus earlier this month and that was followed a few days later by Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell making a visit to Hussey. While Hussey has not publicly backed off his commitment to the Nittany Lions, the recent pressure from Florida State paired with the latest crystal ball predictions do seem to suggest this is not a sure thing for James Franklin and his staff at the start of the early signing period.

The early signing period runs from December 21 through Friday, December 23.

List

Each Big Ten school's top recruit heading into the early signing period

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t3Vx_0jpt0MXf00

Related

Christian Veilleux stays in Pennsylvania, transfers to Pittsburgh

Josh Pate says Penn State a program on the rise in 2023

Barry Sanders was wowed by this Saquon Barkley highight

Penn State adds Georgia RB to Class of 2022

Former Penn State defensive lineman announces transfer destination

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When USC plays Nebraska in the Big Ten, the Huskers will likely carry a lot of hype with them

No, Nebraska isn’t “back” as a college football program until we see the results on the field. Recruiting rankings and other off-field developments are fine as far as it goes, but they don’t indicate real restoration. Hype, buzz, potential — all those things don’t matter if they don’t translate into wins on the gridiron. Let’s be very clear about discussing Nebraska, a future Big Ten opponent for USC. The Huskers have to actually do the work to return to top-tier status.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Intriguing Jackson State WR with ties to Oregon enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks already grabbed a readymade wide receiver from the transfer portal this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding players to that position on the roster. If they do wish to add another pass-catcher to the mix, an intriguing option just became available, with former Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entering the transfer portal. Coleman, a former 4-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, was heavily pursued by Oregon and had the Ducks in his final 5 schools and took an official visit to Eugene last November before making a surprise commitment to Jackson State, joining Deion Sanders. Now that Sanders has moved on to Colorado, Coleman is another one of the many former Tigers’ players who is looking for a new school. Might Dan Lanning and the Ducks choose to pursue Coleman in the portal, trying to convince him to join Alabama WR Traeshon Holden in his transfer to Eugene? It’s certainly an option. Kevin Coleman Transfer Portal Profile Collegiate StatsJackson State Tigers 2022: 11 Games | 33 catches, 510 yards, 3 TDVitals Height 5-foot-11 Weight 175 pounds Hometown St. Louis, Missouri Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2022  Former Recruiting Profile Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 96 MO WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9773 MO WR Rivals 4 6.0 MO WR ESPN 4 86 MO WR On3 Recruiting 4 92 MO WR  Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160494778844969779211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy