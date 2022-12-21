Crystal ball predictions show this Penn State commit flipping to Florida State

If all goes according to plan on Wednesday as the early signing period opens up, it should be a relatively quiet day for Penn State as the Class of 2023 begins to become official. But a pair of lat crystal ball picks filed to 247Sports suggests there could be a commit in the class flipping his decision. Safety Conrad Hussey could be the player to keep a close eye on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, two crystal ball picks were filed to 247Sports predicting Hussey will end up with Florida State despite currently being committed to Penn State. The predictions come from 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong and InsideTheU staff writer Gaby Urrutia.

Hussey is a four-star safety from Fort Lauderdale, Florida from the powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School program. Hussey committed to Penn Stae in April of this year and he made an official visit to Penn State in June. But in the last few weeks, since the close of the regular season, Florida State has emerged as a viable threat to Penn State on the recruiting trail.

Hussey made an official visit to Florida State’s campus earlier this month and that was followed a few days later by Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell making a visit to Hussey. While Hussey has not publicly backed off his commitment to the Nittany Lions, the recent pressure from Florida State paired with the latest crystal ball predictions do seem to suggest this is not a sure thing for James Franklin and his staff at the start of the early signing period.

The early signing period runs from December 21 through Friday, December 23.

