2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
Husker247 Podcast: Late portal gift and more
The Husker247 trio gathered two days after Christmas to discuss the gift the transfer portal gave the Huskers in center Ben Scott, discuss Matt Rhule’s second major media appearance, Nebraska’s 2023 current signing class and a little hoops talk with Iowa coming to town. How did the Huskers...
Phillies fever was fun, but Foley eager for new assignment leading Husker special teams
Ed Foley caught some Phillies fever in October. Quite enjoyable too. After being released from his contract with the Carolina Panthers, he relaxed and spent some quality time with the family. "I just said, 'I'm not going to worry about the next move.' I think something's going to happen, and...
