Lincoln, NE

2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
Husker247 Podcast: Late portal gift and more

The Husker247 trio gathered two days after Christmas to discuss the gift the transfer portal gave the Huskers in center Ben Scott, discuss Matt Rhule’s second major media appearance, Nebraska’s 2023 current signing class and a little hoops talk with Iowa coming to town. How did the Huskers...
