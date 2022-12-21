Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO