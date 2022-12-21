Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Power Restored to Almost All Eversource Customers Statewide
The lights were back on for most Eversource customers by the afternoon of Christmas, according to the power company. In all, Eversource crews, along with out-of-state crews restored power to more than 201,000 customers, according to Eversource Connecticut President Steve Sullivan. A pre-Christmas rain and wind storm Thursday night and...
NBC Connecticut
Water Damage Forces Hartford Public Library Downtown Branch to Close
The Hartford Library downtown branch is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time. A water pipe on the building’s top floor broke over the weekend, causing extensive damage to the building. Library officials believe the frigid air that gripped the state this weekend likely contributed to...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford City Councilman Pushes for Traffic Calming Solutions
In an effort to make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians in Hartford, a city councilman is asking the public works department to explore ways to get drivers to slow down. This comes after eight pedestrians have died in the city this year. “The traffic off of Capitol is crazy....
Eyewitness News
CT’s shoreline braces for flooding, wind ahead of this week’s storm
(WFSB) – Connecticut’s shoreline is expected to see some of the heaviest rains and the fiercest wind from a storm Thursday night through Friday. A coastal flood warning was issued for Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. In New Haven, emergency management crews have been preparing for...
Thousands of Eversource, United Illuminating customers lose power amid storm
A storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding moved into Connecticut Thursday night.
NBC Connecticut
Residents Displaced By Tragic North Haven Fire Look For Answers
More than a dozen people are out of their homes after the holidays due to a fire at an apartment building in North Haven. A veteran firefighter died while fighting the fire on Quinnipiac Avenue, which started just after 1 a.m. Monday. Although all of the people who live in...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Drive-Thru Light Display Busy on Christmas Day
Many headed to a special light display that brightened spirits in Meriden on Christmas Day. But this year severe weather forced crews to briefly dim the show. Families loaded into cars to gaze out at a brilliant holiday drive-thru light display in Hubbard Park. “We just like the whole experience....
Winter storm warning declared for mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official. The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan. The warning will go into effect on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to last until Christmas Eve at 1:00 a.m. WLNS Meteorologist Davi Young predicts six to 10 inches of snow, strong winds starting Friday […]
NBC Connecticut
Experts Concerned That Holiday Gatherings May Lead to More Respiratory Illnesses
Holiday gatherings are not just about spending time with friends and loved ones. There are also concerns people can spread illnesses, including COVID-19. And it comes amid a sharp rise in a COVID subvariant in New England. Whether people come down with COVID, the flu or the common cold, medical...
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford's Plan to Address Traffic, Pedestrian Safety Met With Mixed Reactions
West Hartford Police have released the names of three people killed in a two-car traffic accident on Sunday. Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson (17 years old) , Faye Dawson-Judkins (52 years old) and 55-year-old Novelette Bailey (55 years old), all from Hartford, died in the accident. The Christmas morning tragedy; took place on Simsbury Rd., just before 7am yesterday.
NBC Connecticut
EnCon Police Investigate Bobcat Attack in Columbia
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after getting a report of a bobcat attack at a Columbia home on Friday. Environmental Conservation Police said a man reported that a bobcat had been under his truck when it attacked his leg. Authorities said the man kicked the animal off and went inside his home. He later sought medical treatment.
NBC Connecticut
1 Seriously Injured in Crash Involving State Trooper Responding to Emergency in Clinton
One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash involving a state trooper in Clinton Sunday night. According to the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad, the trooper was on-duty and responding to an emergency call when the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on West Main Street. The state trooper was...
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
NBC Connecticut
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury
A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Waterbury Tuesday night. Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Maple Street at about 8:20 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a woman in her 20s...
NBC Connecticut
Website Claims Ames Department Stores Making a Comeback in 2023
A posting on a website claims a familiar face is ready to welcome back customers for the first time in almost twenty years. Ames Department Stores, Inc. made the announcement on their website that they will be opening locations in Connecticut once again starting in the Spring of 2023. The...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate 3 Separate Christmas Morning Shootings in Hartford
Hartford police responded to three separate shootings on Christmas morning. The first happened on Allyn Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two...
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, One Injured in Waterbury Drive-By Shooting
One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in Waterbury Monday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Walnut Street. Police say they found two men that had been shot at least twice. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Connecticut
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
NBC Connecticut
Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police
The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police. Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson. Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Veteran Hikes to Cope With PTSD
A Connecticut veteran is taking to the trail to overcome post-traumatic stress disorder. Rick Marshall is using hiking to transition from military to civilian life. He has done several major trips, and he wants other veterans to know just how much it has helped him cope with PTSD. “You're going...
Comments / 0