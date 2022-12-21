Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
One suspect identified, another sought in Friday robbery at Nelsonia Royal Farms
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:57 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Royal Farms, Nelsonia, Virginia. Later that night, at approximately 9:23 p.m., the office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar, Oak Hall, Virginia.
Victim of Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive identified: NNPD
easternshorepost.com
Police dog catches man wanted for two armed robberies Dec. 23 in Accomack County
Maryland authorities have arrested a man accused in two Dec. 23 Accomack County armed robberies. Charlie Oliver Ayres, 33, of Snow Hill, Md., is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center pending extradition to Accomack County, said Accomack Sheriff Todd Wessells. An additional suspect is being sought in the...
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Police looking for man after woman killed in Hampton Christmas Day homicide
4 arrested on firearms, drug charges during traffic stop in Gloucester
Four people were arrested in Gloucester after a traffic stop led to the discovery of various narcotics, firearms and outstanding warrants.
Police looking for suspect linked to Christmas Day homicide in Hampton
Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they found a woman shot to death on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
WGMD Radio
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
Cape Gazette
Three die in Lewes crash, one flees scene
Three people died in a Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
Newport News man found not guilty in fatal shooting of dad
According to court records, on Wednesday Mullen II was found not guilty by reason of insanity. His status hearing is set for March 3, 2023.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured
worcesterda.com
Worcester Man Indicted for Murder After Body Found in Paxton in March
WORCESTER – A Worcester man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in Paxton in March, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up an indictment yesterday against Christopher Fuller, 30,...
19-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting on Waterfront Dr. in VB
According to police, 19-year-old Josiah Tanoah Flores was arrested by the Stafford Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Squad.
WGMD Radio
Princess Anne, Maryland Man Sentenced in 2010 Cold Case Killing
A Princess Anne, Maryland man faces several years in prison for a cold case killing from 2010. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Ryan Ellis to 10 years in prison, the maximum available. The sentence includes six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections followed by a period of five years of supervised probation on a single count of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence revealed that in the early morning hours of January 17, 2010, the then 32-year-old Ellis, armed with a shotgun, went to the home of Chris Turner in Salisbury, Maryland with the intent of intimidating Turner into repaying a drug debt. Once he arrived at the home, Ellis, startled by movement inside, shot and killed Preston Morehouse, who was standing just inside the closed front door of the home. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until Lt. Kyle Clark of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit re-opened the investigation and developed additional information.
shoredailynews.com
Melfa woman arrested and charged in Saturday afternoon incident
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 17, 2022 at approximately 3:24 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia. Shortly after receiving this information, Riverside Shore...
Man killed in Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive: Police
Around 8:42 p.m., Newport News police say they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.
Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
