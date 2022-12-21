ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
WGMD Radio

Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
MAGNOLIA, DE
Cape Gazette

Three die in Lewes crash, one flees scene

Three people died in a Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured

UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
LEWES, DE
worcesterda.com

Worcester Man Indicted for Murder After Body Found in Paxton in March

WORCESTER – A Worcester man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in Paxton in March, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up an indictment yesterday against Christopher Fuller, 30,...
PAXTON, MA
WGMD Radio

Princess Anne, Maryland Man Sentenced in 2010 Cold Case Killing

A Princess Anne, Maryland man faces several years in prison for a cold case killing from 2010. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Ryan Ellis to 10 years in prison, the maximum available. The sentence includes six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections followed by a period of five years of supervised probation on a single count of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence revealed that in the early morning hours of January 17, 2010, the then 32-year-old Ellis, armed with a shotgun, went to the home of Chris Turner in Salisbury, Maryland with the intent of intimidating Turner into repaying a drug debt. Once he arrived at the home, Ellis, startled by movement inside, shot and killed Preston Morehouse, who was standing just inside the closed front door of the home. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until Lt. Kyle Clark of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit re-opened the investigation and developed additional information.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
shoredailynews.com

Melfa woman arrested and charged in Saturday afternoon incident

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 17, 2022 at approximately 3:24 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia. Shortly after receiving this information, Riverside Shore...
MELFA, VA
13News Now

Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
HAMPTON, VA

