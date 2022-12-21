ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

MONTCO.Today

The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand

The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
mainlinetoday.com

National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville

Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient

Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
VISTA.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
sanatogapost.com

Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant

BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
CBS Philly

Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

