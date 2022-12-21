Read full article on original website
Chester steak shop to rebrand and relocate to former site of Oley Turnpike Dairy
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Chester County business is finalizing plans to move into a former Berks County ice cream shop. Penn Steak and Fries, a sandwich shop serving the Pottstown area for over 20 years, announced Monday plans to move from their longtime location at the Coventry Mall to the former site of the Oley Turnpike Dairy.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Blush-Colored Colonial in Wayne is Doll House-Like
A stunning, blush-colored Victorian colonial home on 0.34 beautiful acres with seven bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Built in 1890, this residence combines established history and modern amenities into beauty that looks like a doll house.
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient
Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
2 accused of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers in Chester County
EAST GOSHEN, Pa. - Prosecutors in Chester County have accused a man and woman of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers. Anne Farrelly, 33, and Adam Thompson, 35, were charged with theft by unlawful taking and other crimes after police allegedly found envelopes labeled "trashman" in their car during a traffic stop.
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County
An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester
A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine. Faunbrook Bed & Breakfast is an 1860s Victorian mansion in West Chester offering gorgeous, picturesque views over...
Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant
BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques.
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
Avelo holds 1-day flash sale for early Feb. flights from Wilmington to Florida
Avelo Airways iheld a flash sale for those who want a February getaway to Florida. Under the fare promotion which expired Monday night on Dec. 26, passengers received 50% discount by using the promo code SANTA after logging into the airline’s website. Under the promotion, passengers had to travel...
Roaches, dirty ducts and thefts. All 3 are on the minds of Easton public housing tenants.
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director got an earful last week. Bushkill House resident Denise Thomas told director Tyler Martin she’s got roaches crawling out of her kitchen, her bathroom, everywhere. She can’t sleep at night because they’re in her bed, she said. At the housing...
Power being restored to customers in Berks
The Christmas tree lights are back on inside the Stagg's Union Township home. It comes after they spent most of Christmas weekend in the dark.
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
