Harold Bishop
6d ago
All Security Clearances require that the person have clean credit. A security clearance can be denied due to not being financially responsible.
Hi You
6d ago
pay your bills and get the job.I've worked at nuclear power plants on and off for over 30 years, and it's always been a requirement to have good credit.
Dart
6d ago
Career, really, first you have to be hired then you must pass basic training before you can begin a career. Getting hired does not a career make . Unless you are under the impression you are entitled.
