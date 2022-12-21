Read full article on original website
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
Vince DeMarro, left, and Colonel Joseph Kirlin.Photo byWest Chester University. West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans.
Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient
Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available.
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Shane Simpson, Boy Scout from Devon Troop 50, places a wreath at the Battle of the Bulge monument on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle.
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
A nursing student works with a mock patient in Neumann's nursing class.Photo byNeumann University. Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
VISTA Careers – All-Fill
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. Shipping/Receiving & Stockroom Associate. This...
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester
A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques. Is keeping up with your commitment to your social media calendar overwhelming? Then this Jan. 12 webinar is for you. From 10 to 11:30 AM, this...
West Goshen Teenager, Cancer Survivor Collects and Donates Over 2,000 Pounds of Food
Nineteen-year-old Aiden Nichols, a West Goshen resident, spearheaded this year’s drive for West Chester Food Cupboard that ended up collecting over a ton of food and personal items for its clients, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. With the help of his grandmother Elaine Nichols, the West...
Chester County History Center Encourages Support for End-of-Year Campaign
Like many establishments, the Chester County History Center (CCHC) is wrapping up for the year and preparing to start fresh next month. However, CCHC is hoping to go out with a bang and it needs your help to support its end-of-year campaign. Since 1893, the CCHC has preserved the county’s...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community
The Welcome Desk at the Lionville Community YMCA, one of seven branches of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine that is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health. December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging...
Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023
Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Blush-Colored Colonial in Wayne is Doll House-Like
A stunning, blush-colored Victorian colonial home on 0.34 beautiful acres with seven bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Built in 1890, this residence combines established history and modern amenities into beauty that looks like a doll house. . . It welcomes you with...
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine. Faunbrook Bed & Breakfast is an 1860s Victorian mansion in West Chester offering gorgeous, picturesque views over...
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County
Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks.Photo byJuniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar. Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.
Chester County Commissioners Approve Second Round of ARPA Grants
The commissioners back in September after approving the first round of ARPA grants. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline approved the second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients last week, at the final Commissioners’ public meeting of the year. More than $6...
Newest Addition at The Creamery to Bring Cold Weather Fun to Kennett Square
Already an epicenter for getting together for good food and beer, The Creamery in Kennett Square is adding something to make the cold weather more enjoyable as we transition into the New Year: an ice skating rink, writes Melissa Jacobs for Main Line Tonight. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, The...
