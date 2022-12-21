ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient

Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – All-Fill

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. Shipping/Receiving & Stockroom Associate. This...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023

Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks.Photo byJuniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar. Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
