ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant

Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

What you can do to keep pipes from freezing as Lehigh Valley braces for extra-cold winter days

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits or low teens this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. And frozen water pipes in your home could become a concern. Pennsylvania American Water has offered tips in the past about how to prevent your pipes from freezing and what to do if they freeze. When the temperature is at or below freezing the company advises :
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
ASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy