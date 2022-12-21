Read full article on original website
Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
What you can do to keep pipes from freezing as Lehigh Valley braces for extra-cold winter days
Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits or low teens this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. And frozen water pipes in your home could become a concern. Pennsylvania American Water has offered tips in the past about how to prevent your pipes from freezing and what to do if they freeze. When the temperature is at or below freezing the company advises :
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
Aqua Appoints Michael Convery to Director of Planning and Engineering
Michael Convery.Photo byAqua Pennsylvania. Aqua Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Michael Convery to the newly created position of Director of Planning and Engineering.
West Goshen Teenager, Cancer Survivor Collects and Donates Over 2,000 Pounds of Food
Nineteen-year-old Aiden Nichols, a West Goshen resident, spearheaded this year’s drive for West Chester Food Cupboard that ended up collecting over a ton of food and personal items for its clients, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. With the help of his grandmother Elaine Nichols, the West...
As Pennsylvania Shrinks, Chesco One of Few Places to Gain Residents; These Two Towns Added the Most People
Pennsylvania has been shrinking since COVID-19 arrived, but there are a few pockets within the state that have been gaining residents, such as Chester County, writes Noah Zucker for PhillyVoice. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Pennsylvania lost 38,644 people between April 2020 and July 2021. That is 0.3 percent...
Although the Exton Square Mall May Be Dying, the Spirit of Santa Claus Lives On
While malls might slowly be dying, visiting Santa Claus each winter is one of the traditions that still keeps the holiday spirit thriving in places like the Exton Square Mall, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg. The first department store Santa appeared in Massachusetts in 1890 and has evolved over the...
Great Valley’s Master of Finance Program Helps Student Transition Career
Abay Akhatay recently completed Penn State Great Valley’s Master of Finance – Financial Data Analytics option and is pivoting his career from his engineering background to finance. When applying to college, Abay Akhatay — like plenty of other teenagers — wasn’t sure what he wanted to do for...
Kennett Area Women Not Letting Age Stop Them from Hand-Making Gifts for Avondale Kids
Anne Humes, 95, (left) and Susan Czerwin with sweaters at Tick Tock Learning Center in Avondale. Irene Kalman and Anne Humes are not letting their ages of 104 and 95, respectively, stop them from making the holidays better for the children at Tick Tock Early Learning Center in Avondale, writes Fran Maye for The Daily Local News.
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
Immaculata to Host Adult Undergraduate Information Session in January
Immaculata University will hold an on-campus information session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 AM for adult students interested in earning an associate or bachelor’s degree. Attendees will learn about program offerings, the college credit review process and the personalized coaching and support Immaculata provides for adult learners. Immaculata...
