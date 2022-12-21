Read full article on original website
Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023
Climate Action Plan meeting.Photo byCounty of Chester. Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
Vince DeMarro, left, and Colonel Joseph Kirlin.Photo byWest Chester University. West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans.
Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient
Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques. Is keeping up with your commitment to your social media calendar overwhelming? Then this Jan. 12 webinar is for you. From 10 to 11:30 AM, this...
How a Chester County Nonprofit Employee Makes Holidays More Special for Visually Impaired Children
Erika Rothermel with a letter to Santa.Photo byCarol Gifford, Patch. Erika Rothermel, who works at Vision Corps, a nonprofit in Chester County, spends her time as Santa’s elf, responding in braille to blind children writing to Santa, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
Lamb McErlane Attorney Bill Christman Elected to the Board of the Chester County Bar Association
Lamb McErlane PC attorney William “Bill” Christman III has been elected a member of the Board of the Chester County Bar Association (CCBA). The mission of the CCBA is to provide services to its members and the community of Chester County by offering a variety of programs directed toward a better understanding of the legal system.
Chester County Commissioners Approve Second Round of ARPA Grants
The commissioners back in September after approving the first round of ARPA grants.Photo byCounty of Chester. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline approved the second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients last week, at the final Commissioners’ public meeting of the year.
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine. Faunbrook Bed & Breakfast is an 1860s Victorian mansion in West Chester offering gorgeous, picturesque views over...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community
YMCA of Greater Brandywine is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health.Photo byYMCA of Greater Brandywine. December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging gifts. This December, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) has a special gift for the community – a gift that’s rooted in health, wellness, and fostering connection.
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County
An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle. Valley Forge Military Academy & College recently received 10 wreaths and evergreen bundles to place on graves and monuments from Devon 50 Boy Scouts of America, a near century-old Troop of 100 boys and Devon 50 girls troop, along the Main Line.
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Blush-Colored Colonial in Wayne is Doll House-Like
A stunning, blush-colored Victorian colonial home on 0.34 beautiful acres with seven bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Built in 1890, this residence combines established history and modern amenities into beauty that looks like a doll house.
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County
Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks.Photo byJuniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar. Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.
Chester County Boasts Many Ways to Ring in the New Year
"Mushroom drop" taking place in a previous year at Kennett Square's Midnight in the Square event.Photo byMidnight in the Square. The Main Line region offers many ways to ring in the New Year, including several great options that are available right here in Chester County, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
As Pennsylvania Shrinks, Chesco One of Few Places to Gain Residents; These Two Towns Added the Most People
Pennsylvania has been shrinking since COVID-19 arrived, but there are a few pockets within the state that have been gaining residents, such as Chester County, writes Noah Zucker for PhillyVoice. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Pennsylvania lost 38,644 people between April 2020 and July 2021. That is 0.3 percent...
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester
Father and daughter Jeff and Romea Ricarrdo.Photo byBill Rettew, The Daily Local News. A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
Although the Exton Square Mall May Be Dying, the Spirit of Santa Claus Lives On
Santa Claus at the Exton Mall.Photo byExton Square Mall. While malls might slowly be dying, visiting Santa Claus each winter is one of the traditions that still keeps the holiday spirit thriving in places like the Exton Square Mall, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg.
