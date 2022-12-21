ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023

Climate Action Plan meeting.Photo byCounty of Chester. Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient

Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community

YMCA of Greater Brandywine is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health.Photo byYMCA of Greater Brandywine. December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging gifts. This December, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) has a special gift for the community – a gift that’s rooted in health, wellness, and fostering connection.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
DEVON, PA
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts

Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle. Valley Forge Military Academy & College recently received 10 wreaths and evergreen bundles to place on graves and monuments from Devon 50 Boy Scouts of America, a near century-old Troop of 100 boys and Devon 50 girls troop, along the Main Line.
DEVON, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks.Photo byJuniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar. Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Boasts Many Ways to Ring in the New Year

"Mushroom drop" taking place in a previous year at Kennett Square's Midnight in the Square event.Photo byMidnight in the Square. The Main Line region offers many ways to ring in the New Year, including several great options that are available right here in Chester County, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester

Father and daughter Jeff and Romea Ricarrdo.Photo byBill Rettew, The Daily Local News. A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
ASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy