West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient
Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques. Is keeping up with your commitment to your social media calendar overwhelming? Then this Jan. 12 webinar is for you. From 10 to 11:30 AM, this...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community
The Welcome Desk at the Lionville Community YMCA, one of seven branches of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine that is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health. December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging...
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Shane Simpson, Boy Scout from Devon Troop 50, places a wreath at the Battle of the Bulge monument on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle.
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms. Wisler Pearlstine was named a Tier 1 Philadelphia firm in two...
Coatesville Middle School Robotics Team Ready to Bring Cyborg Skills to State Finals
The Coatesville Middle School robotics team is taking its talent to the state finals, reports The Daily Local News. On Dec. 3, the Raiderbots-3 came out on top after competing against sixteen others. Now, the team is getting ready to compete in the bionic competition on Jan. 28 at Chestnut...
West Goshen Teenager, Cancer Survivor Collects and Donates Over 2,000 Pounds of Food
Nineteen-year-old Aiden Nichols, a West Goshen resident, spearheaded this year’s drive for West Chester Food Cupboard that ended up collecting over a ton of food and personal items for its clients, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. With the help of his grandmother Elaine Nichols, the West...
Aqua Appoints Michael Convery to Director of Planning and Engineering
Michael Convery.Photo byAqua Pennsylvania. Aqua Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Michael Convery to the newly created position of Director of Planning and Engineering.
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected...
Chester County History Center Encourages Support for End-of-Year Campaign
Like many establishments, the Chester County History Center (CCHC) is wrapping up for the year and preparing to start fresh next month. However, CCHC is hoping to go out with a bang and it needs your help to support its end-of-year campaign. Since 1893, the CCHC has preserved the county’s...
Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
As Pennsylvania Shrinks, Chesco One of Few Places to Gain Residents; These Two Towns Added the Most People
Pennsylvania has been shrinking since COVID-19 arrived, but there are a few pockets within the state that have been gaining residents, such as Chester County, writes Noah Zucker for PhillyVoice. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Pennsylvania lost 38,644 people between April 2020 and July 2021. That is 0.3 percent...
Chester County Commissioners Approve Second Round of ARPA Grants
The commissioners back in September after approving the first round of ARPA grants. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline approved the second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients last week, at the final Commissioners’ public meeting of the year. More than $6...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Blush-Colored Colonial in Wayne is Doll House-Like
A stunning, blush-colored Victorian colonial home on 0.34 beautiful acres with seven bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Built in 1890, this residence combines established history and modern amenities into beauty that looks like a doll house.
Qlik CEO Mike Capone Recognized as Most Admired CEO of 2022 By Philadelphia Business Journal
Mike Capone.Photo byQlik. The Philadelphia Business Journal has declared this years honorees for the 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards, a class of 26 individuals from 25 companies, including a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. CEO Mike Capone of King of Prussia-based Qlik was among those recognized, writes Lisa Dukart.
