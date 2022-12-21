ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient

Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA Careers: CCRES

Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant

Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chester County, PA
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

