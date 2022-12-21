Read full article on original website
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
Sheriff Gladieux says department morale is better, but he has regrets as he leaves office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger. It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.
Sub $3 Gasoline, A Christmas Gift To Many
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.5 cents per gallon, bringing much relief to many who traveled by car over the holiday weekend. The average price of gas for a gallon of regular stands at $2.92/gallon, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.75/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.10/gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today while the national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
Fort Wayne man accused of holding up IHOP with knife and ax on Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne have arrested a man accused of robbing a pancake restaurant armed with a knife and ax on Christmas Eve. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to an armed robbery at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
Indiana State Police investigating deadly crash involving semi
Indiana State Police are investigating after an Argos man was killed in a car crash late Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officers were called to U.S. 31 and State Road 10 around 11 a.m. in response to a crash. A Mitsubishi had been hit by a Freightliner semi. Police believe the...
Police in Indiana replace family’s gifts stolen in burglary on Christmas Eve
A police department in South Bend, Indiana, helped bring a little Christmas cheer back to a family after their gifts were stolen the morning of Christmas Eve. Police responded to a call Saturday morning at a home for a breaking and entering. After speaking with the homeowner, police learned the...
Indiana Firefighters Rescue Cat Stuck in a Tree
Cats are tree climbers. Every cat I've had loves to climb up and perch on a tree limb and look around at the yard. They always climb back down, though. The only time that one of our cats has stayed up in a tree for any length of time is when they climbed the tree to get away from something that was chasing them. Then it was like they were scared to come back down.
