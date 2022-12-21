Read full article on original website
Related
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
Woman apologizes for throwing computer monitor at Florida airline worker
An Alabama woman caught on camera throwing a computer monitor at a South Florida airline worker apologized for her actions following her release from jail on Christmas Eve.
WTVM
Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to a request for information after video circulating on social media showed inmates at a state prison dealing with broken water pipes. Temperatures in recent days have plunged well below freezing across the Southeast, bursting pipes and causing havoc...
Blurred lines? How a dirt road may have changed the shape of Alabama and Tennessee
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. or LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WIAT) – Just follow the dirt road, and you’ll find it. It’s not far down Huckleberry Drive, just east of the Brier Fork Flint River. For a while, you’ll follow the state line. Then, according to Google and Apple Maps, the state line will follow you. You’ll curve […]
Dr. Barry Booth works to honor veterans in Alabama and beyond
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
apr.org
Study: Huge change in Christmas spirit in Alabama
Alabama ranks at the bottom of the nation on the subject of “Christmas spirit.” That’s according to a national survey by the telecommunications website GetCenturyLink. Researchers also worked with group Pollfish to survey Americans for this annual measure of Yuletide spirit in the United States. Alabama came in at number 50. Oregon, New York, Mississippi, Wyoming, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Florida, and Washington, D.C. rounded out the bottom ten states. Only the nation’s capital ranked lower than Alabama. Each earned a “lump of coal” in the survey.
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
Winter weather, rising rent, NFL feat: Down in Alabama
The cold weather we experienced from last week through Christmas weekend wasn’t about to go away quietly. The cost of renting a home is on the rise in Alabama. Marcus Jones of the New England Patriots has joined Deion Sanders as the only two players in NFL history to accomplish a rare -- and pretty specific -- feat.
Spire ends call to conserve gas as temperatures rise in Alabama
As temperatures warm up across Alabama, the state’s largst gas company is ending calls to conserve energy. Spire a gas company that serves customers across Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi, asked customers Friday evening to lower their thermostats to the 65-68 degree range for the next 48 hours. Company leaders...
Out on bond over roaming goats, Alabama man now in legal jeopardy over roaming dogs
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Who let the dogs out? The answer isn’t clear, but one thing is: If Alexander Tollison’s animals, of any kind, escape his yard again, he could easily find himself behind bars, serving the remainder of his jail sentence on a conviction of allowing his goats to roam at large. The first […]
ashevillefm.org
Alabama Prisoners Speak + JJ Ayers of Winnemucca Indian Colony
You can find the full podcast of this + all our backlogs at TheFinalStrawRadio.NoBlogs.Org. Alabama Prisoners Speak + JJ Ayers of Winnemucca Indian Colony. This week on the show, we featured 2 segments: a chat with Michael Kimble & Gerald Griffin about conditions in Donaldson CF prison in Alabama; and Jim J. Ayers, a 42 year resident in 6 generations of lineage at Winnemucca Indian Colony facing eviction by the Tribal Council. If you’re listening to the radio edition, you’re hearing a shortened version of the full show available at TheFinalStrawRadio.NoBlogs.Org.
altoday.com
Alabama’s top ten stories in 2022
2022 is winding down. Now is a good time to look back on the year that was and remember the political news that impacted our lives here in Alabama. Katie Britt wins the Senate. Britt had never held a public office before, was not a self-made multi-millionaire with her own...
WHNT-TV
Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable
Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
‘Widespread’ black ice possible on north Alabama roads overnight, weather service warns
A “clipper” weather system has brought a little snow and a lot of slick roads for parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service allowed a winter weather advisory to expire for north Alabama at 9 p.m. but warned of “widespread” black ice on roadways -- including major highways -- across north Alabama tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Alabama Department of Corrections picks new provider for inmate healthcare
For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Corrections has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., was picked over three other companies that submitted proposals. The ADOC said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information about the contract once it is final. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1.
‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama
One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now streaming, complete with a small connection to Alabama.
What subjects have teacher shortages? Alabama schools want more staff in these high-demand areas
About 1,500 teacher positions were unfilled at the start of the current school year, according to a survey conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education in September. These are the first hard numbers the state has produced, allowing a closer look into which subjects are the hardest to fill. Those details could amplify the call for more incentives and resources to draw more teachers in those subject areas.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
2022 in review: What were Alabama’s biggest political stories?
When U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced in 2021 that he would not seek another term in office, he set the stage for Alabama’s biggest political story of 2022, the race to succeed the state’s longest serving senator. The volatile battle between Republican Party contenders for Shelby’s seat topped...
Alabama Medical Cannabis application deadline approaching, few received so far
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s application deadline for medical cannabis dispensaries and other related licenses is looming as the deadline approaches along with the end of the year. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received 607 requests for dispensary applications, which are due Friday. As of late last week, AMCC Director John McMillan says they received […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 3