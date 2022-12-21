ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the trash pickup Christmas holiday schedules for the Columbia and Lexington areas

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 6 days ago

If you have already accumulated plenty of garbage at home this week, you might want to get rid of it before the weekend.

Christmas time is almost here and as usual, that includes changes to regular garbage pickup schedules. And since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, some local governments’ garbage services will be taking Monday off, meaning residents who aren’t proactive or are just forgetful might be stuck with more garbage at their homes for longer than usual.

Below are the trash pickup holiday schedules for Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia and Richland County.

Columbia

The city of Columbia will be working a regular garbage pickup schedule on Friday. Trash pickup will not be done on Monday. Instead, the Monday route will be moved to Tuesday and the Tuesday route will be moved to Wednesday.

City residents are encouraged to download the free “Columbia, SC Solid Waste” app for iPhone or Android for weekly collection reminders and holiday schedule changes. Residents can also sign up for other notification options online at http://columbiasc.net/solid-waste/recycling/waste-wizard .

Town of Lexington

The garbage pickup schedule will remain unchanged this year.

Lexington County

Garbage pickup in the unincorporated areas will be picked up on the regular schedule this week. However, curbside materials will be picked up early on Friday, so residents with regular pickup service on Fridays are asked to place all such materials at the curb on Thursday night.

West Columbia

Sanitation schedules may differ on certain routes. Officials urge residents to check schedules on the city’s website or download the WeCo Info app at https://westcolumbiasc.gov/sanitation-recycling/ .

Richland County

The garbage schedule will remain unchanged since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year.

Cayce

Normal Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling will only be picked up on Wednesday. Also, Monday household garbage pickup next week will be moved to Dec. 28.

City of Forest Acres

Garbage pickup on Monday is canceled to recognize Christmas. Because of the cancellation next week, Monday garbage pickup routes will be run on Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be run on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will have normal garbage pickup days.

Comments / 5

 

