wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” gave his thoughts on the new AEW World Champion MJF and William Regal. Here are the highlights:. “The road does not rise up to meet any man. If you want something in this business, you go grab it. Snatch it. If you gotta hit somebody in the back of the head beforehand, good. If you gotta throw somebody through a plate glass window beforehand, good. We’re in the fighting business.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Reby Hardy Says Matt Hardy Is Very Happy In AEW, Discusses Potential In-Ring Return
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with Reby Hardy, wife of the great Matt Hardy, where she told the publication she’s considering making an in-ring return. Check out her full thoughts on that, as well as how Matt feels about his current run in AEW, below. Talks about a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Miro Reportedly Rejects Tony Khan Idea for His AEW Return, More on His Status
Miro has reportedly rejected creative plans that AEW had for him. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan approached Miro in September, with an idea that would build to Miro having a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November. However, Miro reportedly was not interested in the idea.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Has Major Praise For Kevin Owens: “He’s Been The Real Deal For A Looong Time”
Kenny Omega is a big fan of one of WWE’s current top superstars. The Cleaner responded to a clip online that shared match footage from Ring of Honor’s From The Ashes event back in 2010, where he took on Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen at the time) in a singles-matchup, one the Prizefighter ended up winning after a low-blow and a crossface submission. The former AEW world champion would add that Owens has been the real deal in the industry for some time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wrestlers Threaten AEW Stars Over New Stable, Fan Confronts Wrestler at Rampage Tapings, AEW Stars Reportedly Send Private Heads-Up Message, More
Fans and wrestlers are calling AEW out over their new Spanish Announce Project stable, which features Angelico, Luther and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave a heads-up to wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years, but that wasn’t good enough. One fan confronted Serpentico at this week’s AEW TV tapings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Talks The Current State Of WWE, Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Should Not Return
Kevin Nash makes a legitimate argument as to why Vince McMahon should not return to WWE. The former world champion discussed the topic on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, which also saw Big Sexy weigh in on the current WWE product under his good pal Triple H’s direction. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Tag Team Reportedly Injured After Working Multiple Matches at Tapings
The WorkHorsemen were reportedly injured at last weekend’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. JD Drake and Anthony Henry were scheduled to work last Sunday’s CDW indie event in Atlanta, Georgia, but now Fightful Select reports that they missed the show due to injuries suffered the day before at the AEW Dark tapings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Unveils New KOPW Title Belt
NJPW announced that the King of Pro Wrestling trophy has been replaced with a new championship belt. Shingo Takagi won the KOPW 2022 trophy. The promotion sent out the following:. “First established in 2020 by Kazuchika Okada, the KOPW title has seen its holders defend their status through the year...
wrestlingheadlines.com
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Trademarks Filed By AEW
AEW recently filed to trademark the term “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the category of a “pro-wrestling exhibition.” While not confirmed, this is most likely going to be used for an event name, though it is unknown if it will be for a television special similar to “Winter Is Coming,” or a major pay-per-view event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mike Mansury Discusses Why He Left WWE, Working With Triple H
Mike Mansury, who previously worked for WWE as the belief was that he would have taken over for Kevin Dunn, was recently hired by AEW as the Senior VP and co-executive producer. He spoke about his time with WWE on The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Here are the highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dolph Ziggler Talks Teaming With Robert Roode, How He and Roode Are Very Similar
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed his role in WWE, which includes some very fun tag pairings for the Show-off like with Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode. The former world champion recently spoke about both these teams during an interview on Andy Hall’s Access, where Ziggler praised McIntyre and Roode before specifically mentioning Roode having a very similar career path to him. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rich Swann Wants A Major Company To Sign 2 Cold Scorpio: “He Definitely Deserves It”
IMPACT star and former world champion Rich Swann recently joined Chris Van Vilet’s Insight program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Swann giving his thoughts on the legendary 2 Cold Scorpio, and how he’d love for Scorpio to get signed by a major company. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maven Says That Vince McMahon Had A Specific Image In Mind For An Offspring
Former WWE star and Tough Enough Winner Maven recently joined The Monte & Pharaoh Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which also included Maven shedding some light on Vince McMahon and how the now-retired Chairman had some very high expectations for what his son should be. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Title Match Opener Revealed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo going up against Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz. The titles will be on the line. Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:. * Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Jacobs Says “Navigating Vince McMahon” Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer
Jimmy Jacobs says Vince McMahon made it quite difficult to be a writer in WWE. The current IMPACT producer spoke about this topic during an appearance on AdFreeShows, which included him sharing a specific example of how a writer had to talk to Vince McMahon while working with him in creative. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Deonna Purrazzo to Invite Mandy Rose to Impact, Says She Can Thrive Under Scott D’Amore
Deonna Purrazzo says she plans to invite former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose to Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo recently spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge and said she’s keen to see Rose thrive in a new environment following her recent WWE departure, if Rose decides to carry on with her pro wrestling career.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Sami Callihan’s contract status with IMPACT Wrestling is very interesting. According to Fightful Select, the former world champion’s deal with the promotion is set to expire over the next few months, with no word on whether he plans to re-sign. Callihan’s original contract was going to be done in 2021, but at that point, he signed a two-year extension.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eddie Edwards Thinks There Are Legs To A Feud With Bully Ray or Tommy Dreamer
Eddie Edwards thinks a feud with Bully Ray or Tommy Dreamer has legs. The former world champion discussed this topic during an interview on the Angle podcast, where he was asked about what a feud with either of the ECW legends would look like in IMPACT. Here is what he had to say:
