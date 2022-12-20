ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
Walmart in Longview now has power

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year

Many North American duck species will spend the winter all along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield down to Brownsville. Coastal bays, marshes, potholes and even area freshwater lakes provide excellent winter habitat and fantastic duck hunting opportunities. Most of the waterfowl in the northern and eastern states during the...
Brandon Belt’s East Texas Scavenger Hunt Will Be 20K This Year

It's the off-season and once again local Lufkin Major League Baseball player, Brandon Belt, will send his fellow Deep East Texas citizens clamoring to win cash with the East Texas Scavenger Hunt. In the past, hunts have been done in Lufkin, Huntington, Nacogdoches, and other surrounding areas. Details as always...
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast

TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
