Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KSAT 12
TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
mysoutex.com
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year
Many North American duck species will spend the winter all along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield down to Brownsville. Coastal bays, marshes, potholes and even area freshwater lakes provide excellent winter habitat and fantastic duck hunting opportunities. Most of the waterfowl in the northern and eastern states during the...
Brandon Belt’s East Texas Scavenger Hunt Will Be 20K This Year
It's the off-season and once again local Lufkin Major League Baseball player, Brandon Belt, will send his fellow Deep East Texas citizens clamoring to win cash with the East Texas Scavenger Hunt. In the past, hunts have been done in Lufkin, Huntington, Nacogdoches, and other surrounding areas. Details as always...
fox38corpuschristi.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast
TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
