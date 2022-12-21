Read full article on original website
Author Beth Macy on her new book 'Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis'
Beth Macy is no stranger to the opioid epidemic that’s plaguing the United States. Her bestselling book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” dives into the epicenter of the epidemic and those who had their lives forever changed by it. It also explores the alleged involvement of pharmaceutical companies and government organizations, such as the FDA.
Her work as a pioneering animator was lost to history — until now
With a trunk full of paper stock, charcoal, and a giant easel in tow, Bessie Mae Kelley would travel the country for her vaudeville circuits in the 1920s. Kelley was an animation pioneer, having hand-drawn a mouse couple named Milton and Mary before there was ever a Mickey or a Minnie Mouse. She would apprise vaudeville audiences of the new world of moving cartoons in a budding industry called animation. She even billed herself as "the only woman animator" on these tours.
The astonishing vanishing act of the glassfrog, revealed
Jesse Delia says it happened in Panama. A few years back, he was finishing up his field work — a research project examining the parental behavior of a type of glassfrog. He brought a handful of these transparent, half-dollar-sized frogs to the lab for a photo shoot. It led...
Sikh men can serve in the Marine Corps without shaving their beards, court says
A federal court has ruled that the Marine Corps cannot deny entry to Sikhs because of their unshorn beards and hair. The Marine Corps told three Sikh men that they could serve only if they shaved before going through basic training. Most Sikh men don't cut their hair as a sign of their religious commitment. But to serve in the military satisfies another aspect of their faith.
Revisiting an Afghan woman's experience of being a student under the Taliban
The Taliban has banned women from universities. Girls in secondary schools, too, are being turned away or finding their schools closed indefinitely. That's a supposedly temporary measure the Taliban imposed when it took power in September of 2021. In October last year, NPR spoke to Zakia Menhas, who was then a third-year medical student at Kabul University, about how the atmosphere had changed under the Taliban.
An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). MARY SCOTT HODGIN, BYLINE: Dozens of people crowd into an event space just outside of Birmingham. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). HODGIN: They set out homemade dishes like salads, a Mexican soup called pozole, cakes with fresh fruit. They decorate tables with balloons and flowers....
WFAE
Read the Jan. 6 committee's report and recommendations for preventing another riot
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has released its final report to the public. In more than 800 pages and over the course of eight chapters, the report details what led the panel to recommend four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump.
Analysts say hate crimes are increasing but that's not reflected in FBI data
People tracking hate crimes say they're increasing in this country. The FBI's most recent statistics could give the idea that they're not. So which impression is right? Here's NPR's Sandhya Dirks. SANDHYA DIRKS, BYLINE: Shock and disbelief. That's what Cynthia Miller-Idriss felt when she looked at the FBI's 2021 hate...
A group's work to help migrants who were sent to Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, about their efforts to help migrants bused into Washington, D.C.
WFAE
Researchers say the FBI's statistics on hate crimes across the country are flawed
The FBI recently released their annual statistics on hate crimes across the country. But researchers say the data is flawed, and that could undermine efforts to tackle hate crimes. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been digging into these stats, and he joins us now. Hi, Sergio. SERGIO OLMOS, BYLINE: Hey, Sarah.
With asylum cases growing, a nonprofit envisions representation for all
The holiday season is emotionally difficult for Griselda, a 38-year-old asylum seeker who lives west of Charlotte. It was about this time six years ago when her family home in northern Guatemala was targeted by criminals. Both of her parents died that night from gunshot wounds, and she suffered debilitating...
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
WFAE
