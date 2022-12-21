Read full article on original website
Crews responds to fire at Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Buck Jones Road was lined with first responders and flashing lights, and at least one firetruck's ladder was extended to the third floor of the motel.
Days after ruptured water heater floods apartment, Knightdale woman finally gets response
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — While temperatures are warming up, issues from the extended cold we've experienced are still lingering. From power outages, to broken pipes from broken water heaters. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting...
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag. The response was large, with...
Wake County community members want answers after no water for three days
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Families who live in a Wake County mobile home community are demanding answers. That's because they've been without water for three days. They've been using bottled water to wash clothes, fill toilets, and bathe. WRAL News got in touch with the property manager and hours...
Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames
After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
Carrboro woman hailed as CNN Hero for helping to train women in construction jobs
CARY, N.C. — Nora El-Khouri-Spencer of Carrboro trains other women to fill jobs in construction and is now hailed by CNN as a Hero for her work. The recognition plus potential financial rewards will help her to expand her jobs mission in the Triangle and beyond. WRAL first met...
Christmas tree recycling now available in Wake County
You might be wondering, 'What's the point of recycling my Christmas tree?' In Wake County, recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch for the county's parks and hiking trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. These drop-off sites will be available until...
One swab, two tests: Cary drive-in clinic tests for COVID, flu
CARY, N.C. — 'Tis the season for colds, flu and COVID-19, the so-called 'tripledemic' complicating holiday gatherings and travel. Starting on Tuesday, Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Jessica Dixon, infectious disease specialist...
Give your Christmas tree a second life: Recycle
When you are ready to be rid of your real Christmas tree, you can give it a second life. Recycling programs turn trees into mulch to be used in public parks and trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. They are accepting trees – with tinsel, lights and decorations removed – through Jan. 22.
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
'A whole mess:' Flights canceled and delayed, milestones missed for travelers hoping to get home after the holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The holiday travel trap continued into Tuesday, with travelers growing angrier at another day of widespread cancelations, especially among Southwest Airlines flights. In Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the departure board showed 74% of Southwest flights canceled Tuesday, just a few of the 2,500 that...
Another antisemitic banner: Hanukkah bookended by messages of hate in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. — The Jewish community in Moore County is calling for a vigorous investigation after two banners with messages of hate were found hanging above a highway over the past few weeks. The first banner appeared mere hours before the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, hanging on...
Cary restaurant serves up holiday warmth to regulars, staff
CARY, N.C. — Many stores and restaurants were closed on Christmas Day, allowing employees to spend the day with family. But Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open – and busy – providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Chef and owner Desi Nikolova...
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
Food Lion Deals Dec. 28 - Jan. 3: Cabbage, collard greens, pork loin, cereal, 1-day sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 28 including cabbage, collard greens, pork loin, cereal, crackers, peanuts, beef franks, 1-day sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food...
Lidl deals Dec. 28 - Jan. 3: Sweet potatoes, pineapple, asparagus, navel oranges, pork chops, rising crust pizza, potato chips, crackers
Lidl has new sales starting Dec. 28 including sweet potatoes, mangos, pineapple, asparagus, navel oranges, pork chops, trout, self rising crust pizza, potato chips, crackers and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is...
Brownlow: New friends for Duke, UNC, old foe for NC State in this week's bowl games
Bowl season is here in the ACC! Well, it's been here for awhile. But not yet in the Triangle. Two teams will be facing an opponent for the first time, while the other will see an old ACC foe. Duke will kick things off (well, maybe not literally; depends on the coin toss) on Wednesday against UCF for the first time ever, while that night at 8pm, UNC will take on Oregon for the first-ever meeting between those two. Then on Friday, NC State will face an old friend (or enemy, if you'd rather) in former ACC foe Maryland. Which Triangle teams will end the season on a good note? How will opt-outs and the transfer portal play roles? Let's find out!
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to...
Riding 8-4 record, Duke readies for bowl return in Elko's first season
Duke is set to make its 15th bowl appearance when it faces off against UCF (9-4, 6-2 AAC) on Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Wednesday will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between...
