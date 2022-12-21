Read full article on original website
12/25 – Jeff’s “Another Frigid Night” Christmas Night Forecast
A hard freeze is in store for many of us yet again. Plants, pets, people, and pipes need to be protected with inland temperatures in the 20s. Areas along the beachfront will be closer to 30 but you can never over-prepare with this type of cold. Tomorrow will be the...
CASH 3 and CASH 4 numbers for December 26th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Man found in Pearl River County was trying to get home to Tennessee, coroner says
A man trying to get from Slidell to family in Tennessee was found dead in Pearl River County on Monday. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said 57-year-old Charles Wilson Ligon Jr., was found Monday morning by duck hunters returning from a trip saw his body near Interstate 59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville.
Volunteers give back at 33nd annual Feed the Needy Program
Harrison County police and sheriff’s officials hosted its 33rd annual Feed the Needy this weekend. Over 300 volunteers showed up to the Lyman Community Center to help fix plates and deliver meals. This year 1,300 meals were delivered. Six police departments helped out; each assigned a specific duty. The...
