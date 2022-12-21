Read full article on original website
Related
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
I’m pregnant for the fifth time. I’m sick of my miscarriages feeling like a secret shame
I had started a list of baby names, called the hospital to apply for the midwifery program and familiarised myself with the foods to avoid. And every day as I obsessively did home pregnancy tests that second “positive” line on the test grew stronger, but then my doctor called.
5 Weird Facts About Babies That Freak Out New Parents
Babies are dry-crying, mustache-eating wildcards who will fill homes with irrational amounts of laughter. Studies suggest that this is all deeply peculiar, but also very normal. Babies are weird, and that’s how it’s supposed to be. Despite how little they bring to the table in terms of conversation, infants make great conversation pieces for this very reason. One can admire their weirdness. Here are the five strangest facts about tiny humans.
A Surrogate Is Wondering If She's Wrong For Not Letting Mom Feel Her Stomach
No one likes to be touched without their consent. This is body autonomy 101. It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or a pregnant person — no one should ever be touched without their permission. So when one women took to Reddit to ask users in the “Am I The A—hole” (AITA) subreddit if she was in the wrong for not allowing the mom to touch her pregnant belly, people ran to her defense.
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
I Learned About My Married Daughter's Boyfriend Over Christmas Dinner
Welcome to Ask A MWLTF (yes, that’s Mother Who Likes to F*ck), a new, monthly anonymous advice column from Scary Mommy. Here we’ll dissect all your burning questions about motherhood, sex, romance, intimacy, and friendship, with the help of our columnist, Penelope, a writer and mental health practitioner in training. She’ll dish out her most sound advice for parents on the delicate dance of raising kids without sacrificing other important relationships. Submit questions here, and keep an eye on our Instagram stories for ways to ask questions, too.
Baby girl born with extremely rare 2-inch-long tail
A baby girl born in Mexico had a 2-inch-long tail covered in hair, astonishing her parents as well as the doctors. The hospital, located in Nuevo Leon, shared that their doctors performed a C-section to deliver the girl. As for her parents' history, they’re in their late 20s and in good health.
Target pulled a brand of water beads from its shelves after a 10-month-old baby almost died from swallowing one
Target has removed water beads by Chuckle & Roar from its shelves after the story of a baby girl who swallowed one went viral on TikTok and Insider.
Doctors 'can't think of a natural cause' for projectile vomiting of baby allegedly overfed by nurse Lucy Letby
A doctor testified that he could think of no natural cause for the severe projectile vomiting of a baby who alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby is accused of attempting to murder.
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on "the cause" of SIDS.
Rebel Wilson Talks About The Challenges Of Being The Mom Who Wants To ‘Do All The Things’
Rebel Wilson has had a big 2022. She came out with her partner Ramona Agruma on June 9 during Pride Month. She announced that she had welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate on Nov. 7. The Pitch Perfect actor reflected on her year of milestones during a chat with Maria Shriver and how motherhood has completely rocked her world.
A Couple Pulled Off The Ultimate Pregnancy Reveal & The TikTok Video Just Keeps On Giving
From cakes to balloons, pregnancy reveal videos have become a real trend in 2022, but one couple went viral with how they chose to share their special news. TikToker Jordan Lee posted a video showing a group of his friends posing for a photo with him and his wife Tiah when the photographer counts down before yelling "Tiah's pregnant."
My baby was born when I was fighting for my life – she’s my little miracle
A MUM has hailed her baby girl, born while she was in a coma with a brain haemorrhage, as a “little miracle”. Natalie Doye, 25, was 39 weeks pregnant when she collapsed at home and was airlifted to hospital where doctors performed an emergency caesarean section. Her baby,...
Doctors warn parents about children swallowing objects in Christmas toys
Parents have been warned about the dangers of children swallowing small objects from Christmas presents and crackers. Leading NHS doctors said the number of young people admitted to hospital after ingesting small objects had doubled over the past 10 years to 228, according to the latest data. Surgeons have performed...
Rihanna Just Gave Fans A First Look At Her And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy
Rihanna just made her TikTok debut — but fans didn’t see much of the pop icon. Instead, fans got to see Rihanna’s 7-month-old son for the first time since she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed him on May 13, 2022. “Hacked,” the Fenty mogul captioned a video...
What Happened When My Teen Deleted TikTok From His Phone
I noticed something different with my son this past spring. I stopped getting late work notices from school — something he’s always struggled with. Then, as soon as he got home, he was outside until I called him in for dinner. He started talking about a garden and...
Scary Mommy
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0