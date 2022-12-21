ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Frank S. Belotti

KENOSHA—Frank S. Belotti, 102, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Born in Kenosha, on December 27, 1919, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Russo) Bilotta. They moved to Italy where he was educated and served in the Army. He relocated to Kenosha in 1950.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Waltraud “Wally” Decker

KENOSHA—Waltraud “Wally” Decker, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center. She was born on July 16, 1936 to the late Erich and Elsa (Deyer) Mack in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. She was educated in Germany. Waltraud came to Kenosha in 1957.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Holiday Classic tips off at both Parkside and Carthage Tuesday

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And for basketball lovers, that means plenty of presents for fans on the nice list in the form of alley oops, buzzer beaters and pulse-pounding basketball action. Enter the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic. For the 10th year starting...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Downtown Racine’s YMCA: Dilapidating in plain sight

RACINE — Photos of old friends. Forgotten children’s toys. Shattered glass. An empty swimming pool. A swastika graffitied on a wall. A forgotten bottle of conditioner, pink T-shirt and sneakers in rusty lockers. Spilled paint. A second place tennis trophy. Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition

RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

RTG rings in 2023 with flurry of events

RACINE — The new year will bring a flurry of activity to the Racine Theater Guild. As we embark on 2023, RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is set to host three significant events in just the span of a couple of weeks. First up at RTG are auditions for “Broadway...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm

Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Holiday Special, Branches Band performs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — In the Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The Branches Band joined us with some holiday music!. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video. Andy & Rachel Braun performed two of their favorite festive...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 6

RACINE — Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who reportedly dropped a gun and was reaching for it, was shot and killed by a Racine police officer after fleeing a traffic stop in May. The incident was the no. 6 story of the year in Racine County for...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets

The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather

MILWAUKEE – The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. “We spent the night in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy