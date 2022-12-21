Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Frank S. Belotti
KENOSHA—Frank S. Belotti, 102, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Born in Kenosha, on December 27, 1919, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Russo) Bilotta. They moved to Italy where he was educated and served in the Army. He relocated to Kenosha in 1950.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waltraud “Wally” Decker
KENOSHA—Waltraud “Wally” Decker, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center. She was born on July 16, 1936 to the late Erich and Elsa (Deyer) Mack in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. She was educated in Germany. Waltraud came to Kenosha in 1957.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Holiday Classic tips off at both Parkside and Carthage Tuesday
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And for basketball lovers, that means plenty of presents for fans on the nice list in the form of alley oops, buzzer beaters and pulse-pounding basketball action. Enter the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic. For the 10th year starting...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine’s YMCA: Dilapidating in plain sight
RACINE — Photos of old friends. Forgotten children’s toys. Shattered glass. An empty swimming pool. A swastika graffitied on a wall. A forgotten bottle of conditioner, pink T-shirt and sneakers in rusty lockers. Spilled paint. A second place tennis trophy. Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition
RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
RTG rings in 2023 with flurry of events
RACINE — The new year will bring a flurry of activity to the Racine Theater Guild. As we embark on 2023, RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is set to host three significant events in just the span of a couple of weeks. First up at RTG are auditions for “Broadway...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Holiday Special, Branches Band performs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — In the Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The Branches Band joined us with some holiday music!. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video. Andy & Rachel Braun performed two of their favorite festive...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 6
RACINE — Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who reportedly dropped a gun and was reaching for it, was shot and killed by a Racine police officer after fleeing a traffic stop in May. The incident was the no. 6 story of the year in Racine County for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The top 25 most common dog names, and 10 most common breeds, in Racine County
There are around 13,000 dogs registered in Racine County. One-hundred-sixty-six of them are named Bella. Seventy-two are named Maggie. Another 101 are named Buddy. Two are named Lassie. Only one is named Chewy Fizzgig. There’s a Shih Tzu aptly named Little Dude in Burlington and a Labrador Retriever named just...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha—roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four goals by Charlotte Fetherston as University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat Detroit Lakes Lakers – The Rink Live
Charlotte Fetherston was in deadly shape when the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat the Detroit Lakes Lakers by 6-0. Charlotte Fetherston scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to USM’s two team points. London Chase and Tatum Cook scored the remaining goals for the home side. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Recruitment Down for Military, State National Guard » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The US military is working to combat a different kind of enemy this year: a significant decline in the number of new recruits signing up for service. The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s goal for recruitment was about 1,000 new...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 6 :Kenosha has most fatal fires in a single year in recent memory
In 2022, Kenosha recorded the most fatal fires in the city in recent memory. Six people lost their lives in connection with three separate fires reported in the city, five determined to have died in the fires and a sixth due to a medical condition. A year ago, the city had one fatal fire, and in 2019 no fatal fires were recorded.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State Gained 16,000 People Through Net Migration in 2022 » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. Wisconsin gained about 12,000 new residents from 2021 to 2022, according to new numbers released by the US Census Bureau Thursday. The numbers are an improvement over last year’s population increase of 3,585 people, but there were once again...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pleasant Prairie Police apprehend woman with vehicle ‘full of merchandise’
A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing police Monday afternoon, before crashing into a pole at the intersection of 75th Street and 118th Avenue. Joe States. A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets
The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather
MILWAUKEE – The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. “We spent the night in the...
Comments / 0