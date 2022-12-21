ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex near Rosemont

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Rosemont area.

Officers were called out to check a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. at The Isle apartments on Long Road.

Police tape and squad cars were at an apartment complex for hours as officers worked to collect evidence at the scene.

Orlando police have not confirmed what is going on at the active crime scene.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

WESH

Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
aroundosceola.com

Fatal traffic incidents Saturday night, Monday morning in Osceola County.

Two traffic tragedies occurred on Osceola County roads this holiday weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports. First, on Saturday night, a Kissimmee man was killed crossing U.S. Highway 192 at Old Vineland Road. FHP said at 9:45 p.m., a family from Melbourne in a Hyundai Santa Fe was headed eastbound on 192 when the 28-year-old man, crossing northbound and not in a crosswalk, was struck. The vehicle remained on scene, and the victim was transported to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
