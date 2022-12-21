Read full article on original website
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
English Food by Diane Purkiss review – a mouthwatering history
As late as the Regency period, Diane Purkiss informs us, middle-class dining custom dictated that soup and salad, sweet and savoury, were all placed on the table at once. A typical course might consist of “curry of rabbit soup, open tart, syllabub, macaroni, pastry baskets, salmon trout, sole, vegetable pudding, muffin pudding, larded sweetbreads, raised giblet pie, a preserve of olives and a haunch of venison, and buttered lobster” all arranged around a centrepiece, such as the wonderfully named “bombarded veal”. Once everyone had taken what they wanted, these dishes would be removed and replaced by a different selection and then, in turn, by several desserts.
Iconic properties in Bath for sale, including one that served as a backdrop on Bridgerton
There's a new investment opportunity in historic Bath that requires several million to make a serious bid, and one particular building has had recent TV fame on Bridgerton. The opportunity is to acquire a unique collection of freehold properties, some of which have been owned by the same owner, the local St John’s Foundation charity for decades.
