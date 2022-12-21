ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebels Drop Buffs For Big H BBQ Christmas Bash Title

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

ROGERSVILLE — Jase Roderick made a noticeably bigger impact in this year’s Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.

Having missed the majority of last year’s tournament at Cherokee High School, Roderick was named Most Valuable Player of the 2022 edition. His efforts helped South Greene take home the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash championship with Tuesday’s 67-51 victory over rival West Greene.

Roderick scored 22 points to lead the Rebels (9-7), including two putbacks in the second half.

“He’s turning into a really good basketball player,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “I look forward to seeing where he winds up. He’s got a lot of good tools.”

He banked in a short jumper to give South Greene a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, before making two layups and a baseline jumper in the second.

Hunter Toth, scoreless in South Greene’s semifinal win, already had 12 points by halftime before finishing with 20. He found Roderick cutting to the basket in the fourth quarter to make it 58-49 with 1:35 remaining.

Toth also went 8-of-8 at the free throw line, six of those coming in the fourth quarter.

“He needed that,” Hoese said. “We watched him all summer, all preseason, and my expectations were he’d be doing that all the time. He’s very capable … he works his tail off. He deserved that.”

Toth’s second 3-pointer and Roderick’s layup off a steal capped a 14-0 run in the second quarter, giving South Greene a 21-7 lead.

Conner Marshall joined them in double figures with his 12-point effort.

South Greene led by as many as 15 points before the Buffaloes (7-10) rallied. Layups by Ethan Turner and Leyton Frye pulled West Greene within 52-49 with 2:43 to play.

But the run stopped there, as TJ Buckner banked in a short jumper 15 seconds later before scoring through contact to ignite a a 9-0 run. Marshall’s and-one with 1:14 left ended the spurt for a 61-49 lead.

Buckner also threw down a breakaway dunk in the second quarter for a 27-12 lead.

Frye dropped a game-high 34 points to lead West Greene, accounting for 15 of the Buffaloes’ 21 first-half points. He went 7-of-7 at the foul line and hit three times from 3-point range. His last triple made it 44-39 going to the fourth quarter.

Turner finished with 10, but his first points came on a 3-pointer just before halftime to make it 33-21. Hoese credited Andrew Thornburg and Buckner for their defense against West Greene’s man in the middle.

“Turner and Frye are good players,” Hoese said. “Andrew came in and he was kind of physical in there, and then TJ on the backside when I had to take Andrew out. TJ stepped up and did a really good job.”

SOUTH GREENE 67 WEST GREENE 51 SG 16 17 11 23 — 67 WG 7 14 18 12 — 51

SG (67): Jase Roderick 22, Hunter Toth 20, Conner Marshall 12, TJ Buckner 8, Andrew Thornburg 3, Zane Winter 2.

WG (51): Leyton Frye 34, Ethan Turner 10, Mason McCamey 7.

3-pointers: SG 4 (Toth 2, Marshall, Thornburg); WG 4 (Frye 3, Turner).

UP NEXT

West Greene visits Daniel Boone on Thursday. South Greene hosts Hampton on Jan. 3.

