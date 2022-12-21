CLB approves GFL contract renewal

Trash was once again a hot topic at the monthly County Legislative Body (CLB) meeting on Monday evening. The CLB approved a new three-year contract with Green For Life Environmental (GFL) for the hauling and disposal of the county’s garbage.

The motion to approve the contract was made by Commissioner Rick Vassar with a second by Commissioner David Veridal.

Commissioner Jason McMahan said, “I am going to vote “yes” not because I want to, but simply because a “no” vote would put our citizens in a bad spot.”

Commissioner Dan “Pete” Bright said that he visited the Cosby convenience center and found that maintenance on the compactor was basically non-existent and there were no pans and the bottoms were rusted out. “They’ve got us right now,” he said. “We have no other choice.”

The commissioners unanimously voted to enter the new contract, which is for a three-year period.

County Mayor Rob Mathis said that there were several concessions out of GFL to allow the contract to move forward, and the plan is for the county to use grant funds to provide their own compactors so they will not have to lease them from GFL.

“They did promise us premium service — that is their words,” Veridal said.

Veridal also reported the Bogard convenience center will not be closing and hours will not be shortened at the convenience centers. He reported that the portable toilets at the convenience centers were subcontracted out through GFL, and they were given a 15-day notice that the toilets would be removed by Jan. 1. That gives the board limited time to come up with a solution to replace the portable toilets. “I do not believe that was sufficient notice,” he said. “We should have been given at least 30 days.”

In other business, Vassar said the current sanitation board was formed in 2020, and prior to that the board was run by the CLB. He that he would like to make a motion the CLB take the board over. His motion called for the board to consist of seven members — one CLB member from each district.

He said additional members could be added by being recommended by the county mayor then approved by the CLB. He said that it would take effect at the first of the year.

“Seven or nine heads working together would be better than three,” he added.

Currently, the board consists of Veridal and Tony Heavner. Jennifer Arms recently resigned.

McMahan seconded the motion by Vassar, and then Veridal spoke up.

“This is not on the agenda, so I suggest it be put on next month’s agenda. I believe there was a Sunshine law violation because I believe 10 votes were garnered against us before the meeting,” Veridal said. “I don’t know about the penalties for that.”

County Attorney Melissa Gossman then spoke up and said there are several attorney general opinions about abolishing a board, and she has reached out to the County Technical Assistance Service regarding the matter.

“I recommend you wait because there are specific guidelines and laws regarding abolishing a board and reforming it, especially when there are people appointed who are still in their term,” she said. Someone then commented it could end up like the E-911 board situation.

Chairman Norman Smith then told Vassar and McMahan that they had two options. They could either amend the motion to be put on the agenda for next month, or they could pull the motion.

Vassar pulled the motion from the floor followed by McMahan pulling the second.

Mathis had re-appointing Tony Heavner to another three-year term on the sanitation board on the agenda, but he withdrew that request for the time being.

Veridal asked was Heavner currently still on the board, and Mathis said that for now, he would be going on a month-to-month basis.

Partnership

Partnership President Lucas Graham addressed the CLB about the new deputy director, Jake Ottinger. Ottinger, a Parrottsville native and the son of Kim and Truitt Ottinger, has returned to the area to take the position.

Graham said that the Partnership’s budget has not changed, but instead, they restructured the roles and responsibilities of the staff. He said Jennifer Brown had resigned and Summer White stepped up as finance director. Ottinger was hired for the vacant position.

Budget transfers and financial matters

The CLB approved the following:

Transfers and amendments for the countyTransfers and amendments for the school systemTransfers and amendments for the school food serviceA resolution for the CDBG Food Insecurity GrantContract for $200,000 from Microvote for new voting machines (the funds are from a grant)

Annex and jail

The county mayor reported that engineers and staff from the state are expected to visit the annex on Jan. 17, 2023, to review the feasibility of the annex for conversion into cell blocks. If it passes, they will then study the lot next to the annex to see if it is feasible for additional construction to address the jail issues.

Sheriff

Sheriff C.J. Ball reported the sheriff’s department has applied for the Violent Crime Intervention Fund, which is a formulary grant. The sheriff’s department would be eligible for $158,000 and it does not require matching funds.

He also reported the sheriff’s department and the Newport Police Department went in together to apply for a $2 million grant, which would be used to fund six full-time officers and supply their equipment needs, including their vehicles.

EMA Director

Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway reported the ARPA grant for $50,000that they had applied for and that had been approved during the previous administration, would be used to purchase a new emergency response vehicle for the EMA director. He said the current vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, has 216,000 miles on it, but has a lot of life left. He said plans for that vehicle are to turn it into a mobile repeater to be used at wildland fires.

He said the Hartford Beautification Grant, which is for $27,000 plus 5% matching, is going to be used for a ramp for rafters getting in and out of the river. He said the dirt that is excavated from the site will be used as fill dirt for the Kickliter lease, which is used for parking across the street. He explained that the lot floods, and with fill dirt, more of the lot could be used for parking.

Esway also noted preparations are being made for the cold weather and possible snow and ice during the holiday weekend.

Notaries

The CLB approved the following notaries:

Kara Corin Strickland-Judd, Western SuretyJohn Derreck WhitsonJoan D. Sutton

Three commissioners were absent from the meeting — Gayla Blazer, Andy Ford and Wilma Ball.