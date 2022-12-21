Smoky Mountain Humane Society brings new life to animal shelter

Warm and welcoming is a great way to describe entering the Smoky Mountain Humane Society. Clean and organized with a friendly, knowledgeable staff and happy animals. Located in what was once the Friends of the Animal Shelter building at 420 Humane Way, the organization has a new name, new board, new staff and a fresh start. And most importantly, the animals have a better outlook and brighter future.

Leaving the past behind, the new organization is working diligently to show the public what great changes have been made and what great strides have taken place.

President Alison Chiaradio explained that the process involved much effort and dedication. “The facility opens later in the day — at 1 — so we can completely tear apart and clean all the rooms. We clean the floors, the walls, and the bedding then we give them fresh water and food. This is a deep cleaning process, ensuring that the animals are in a clean environment and safe,” she said.

The facility just houses domesticated pets — cats and dogs. The facility can hold up to 60 cats and as many as 43 dogs. The entire facility has been redone, with new doors, new areas for animals to get exercise and larger, cleaner spaces.

Vice President Sara Kenney said they changed everything, and worked to come up with procedures and policies that protect the organization and the animals.

“With a perfected cleaning policy that leaves our facility looking and smelling good, the animals are more adoptable,” Chiaradio explained.

Both Kenney and Chiaradio reiterated it is a “no kill” facility, so when it is full, it is full. They bring in adoptable animals, and they work to make sure they are healthy. Animals are taken in as they can manage, and as soon as they come in, they start making plans for adoption.

Animals are listed on Petfinder, and they have people that have driven from several states, including Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and South Carolina to adopt pets.

“We start planning for that animal’s adoption, and by getting animals adopted, we can help more animals,” Chiaradio said. “No animal belongs in a cage forever.”

The animals have space to run outside, and they have access to toys as well.

Supply chain issues have been a challenge. It has been challenging to get all the vaccines at times, and they have also seen the impact of inflation as well.

The facility has an annual operating budget of $300,000, and it depends solely on donations. While they work with several different veterinarians, they commend Dr. John Chambers, who will help out whenever an animal needs veterinary care.

The current board of directors consists of six members — President Alison Chiaradio, Vice President Sara Kenney, Secretary J. Derrick Whitson, Treasurer Shelley Malin, Jon Garcia and Sheri Bandy.

They are accepting applications for new board members as well. The application and information is available on the website, https://www.smhumane.org. “We welcome new, fresh ideas,” Chiaradio said.

“Our whole board is very engaged. We all agree how to run and maintain the shelter, and we all put the animals first,” she said.

The board members are thankful for sponsors around the county. While one-time donations are welcome, people can offer long-term help through either being a member of the humane society or by being a corporate sponsor.

Membership is only $9 per month, and by joining they know there is money coming in that they can count on to go toward the operating expenses. Members get a quarterly newsletter, which introduces animals that have come into the shelter detailing how they got there, if they had any medical issues, about their personality and so forth.

The shelter only takes in animals from Cocke County. Many of the animals are dropped off at the shelter, while some are being surrendered and others are strays. The shelter has saved more than 1,100 animals in one year.

When an animal is brought in, they rehabilitate it to make sure it is healthy. That means it gets veterinary care and a physical, is given vaccinations, if necessary it is given medications and then it is spayed or neutered. The animals are also microchipped.

Kenney and Chiaradio want to see the shelter stay at the current level of care, so they can continue to help animals find a home.

The humane society is a great option for memorial gifts or gifts in honor of someone. They accept cash donations, but they also need product donations as well. They use Purina brand pet foods for the shelter animals, wet foods for kittens, Simple Green and paper towels.

Wish lists for the organization are available on Amazon Smile and Chewy.

They also accept donations for the community pantry. Any brand of pet food or cat litter is accepted for the community pantry. It offers free pet food for the public with a Cocke County ID. Residents with a need can come into the shelter once per month for help for their pets.

Through a grant, the society has offered a spay and neuter program in which they issued vouchers they received through Petco. They distributed $7,000 in vouchers and had a waiting list for people wanting vouchers. Unfortunately only $1,100 of vouchers were used the first time. They plan to apply for another grant to give out more vouchers with the hope that they get used.

“Taking care of animals. That is what we love doing,” Chiaradio said. “We want to make sure we take care of as many animals as we can. The care of these animals depends on the community’s support.”

To be transparent with the community regarding the use of funds, the organization is registered with GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. The humane society has attained the Platinum Seal of Transparency, which is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar. You can visit GuideStar online to see the humane society’s details.

To find out how you can help the Smoky Mountain Humane Society, visit the website or call (423) 532-8475. The shelter is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.