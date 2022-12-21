Holiday closures

With Christmas being on Sunday this year, many offices are taking weekdays off in observance of the holiday.

The Cocke County Courthouse offices will close at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, then reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 8 a.m. with the exception of the office of Register of Deeds, Mark McGaha.

The register of deeds office will be open regular hours on Wednesday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. It will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26 and reopen on Tuesday.

Newport City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

The Newport City Streets Department will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Trash for Friday, Monday and Tuesday will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Cocke County convenience centers and landfill will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26. They will operate normal hours all other days.

Newport Utilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Monday, Jan. 2. Emergency services will be available by calling (423) 625-2800 and following the prompts.

Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, for the Christmas holiday. The office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year holiday. Emergency services will remain available 24/7 by calling (423) 623-3069 or (865) 475-7911.

The United States Postal Service will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.

Many local businesses and financial institutions will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.