TN Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint

The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Dec. 25 on Highway 25 East, Raines Road, in Cocke County.

Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills 16,000 people and injures more than 300,000 people every year in the United States.