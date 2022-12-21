Read full article on original website
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world)...
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks
KVIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing because of continued Russian attacks. Russia on Sunday launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk...
Russia’s Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
(Reuters) – Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health. In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being...
Festive season in Moscow incorporates symbols of conflict
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Outside the gates of Moscow’s Gorky Park, the three Latin letters Z, V and O – frontline military symbols now used to promote the conflict in Ukraine – loom on plinths. Nearby, traditional festive decorations and a giant decorative bauble jostle for attention...
Russia’s FSB says Ukrainian saboteurs ‘liquidated’ while trying to enter border region – agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. “As a result of a clash on December...
Zelenskiy: power shortages persist, nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity. Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.
Our loved ones are imprisoned abroad. Why won’t the UK government help?
Gurpreet Singh Johal: ‘Five foreign secretaries and four prime ministers have failed to call for my brother’s release’. In March, after six years in captivity in Iran, the British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flew home to be reunited with her family. The photographs of her hugging her husband, Richard, and their daughter, Gabriella, moved me to tears. I have long shared their anger at the UK government’s failure to protect its citizens imprisoned overseas. But, in that moment, I was able to share their joy, too.
Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem’s outskirts a month ago has been arrested, Israel’s police and domestic security service said on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested six days after the Nov. 23 blasts which killed two people,...
Oil price cap may widen Russia’s 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish U.N. peacekeeper’s killing
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese army detained over the weekend a main suspect in the recent killing of an Irish U.N. peacekeeper in a move coordinated with powerful armed group Hezbollah, two security sources and a Hezbollah spokesperson said. The man is a supporter of the Iran-backed militia and...
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests – statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, according to a statement published by state media. “Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the...
China stages ‘strike drills’ around Taiwan, citing provocation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s military said it had conducted “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to unspecified “provocation” from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of repeated Chinese...
Caught in the crossfire, Peru protest deaths keep anger burning
AYACUCHO, Peru (Reuters) – Edgar Prado, 51, a mechanic and driver from the city of Ayacucho in southern Peru, spent most of the day on Dec. 15 in his garage tinkering on his white Toyota Hilux pickup, even as protests began to build in the airport just a block away.
Japan to deploy missile defence unit in Yonaguni, near Taiwan – Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country’s westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the...
