Domestic violence in NJ: A spike in calls coming in January?

When COVID-related lockdown measures eased up, the flood gates opened for domestic violence hotlines and shelters throughout New Jersey. More than a year later, agencies in the Garden State continue to see increased demand today, and the situation may become even worse in the new year. "I'm still baffled. It...
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job

There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Time running out for disabled kids in NJ to take advantage of law

New Jersey parents who have kids with disabilities only have a couple of days left to take advantage of a state law that gives them the right to request a meeting with their local school officials to review compensatory education services. Those services may be needed to make up for...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Will We See these New Jersey Actors when Netflix Opens at Ft Monmouth?

Now that we know Netflix is officially coming to Fort Monmouth, we hope we see these New Jersey celebrities around town. Last week, after what seemed like forever, we found out that Netflix studios won the bid to open up in Fort Monmouth. I am personally so excited! Bringing a film studio to New Jersey is going to be one of the coolest things to hit the state. It'll bring plenty of much-needed jobs here. Plus cool opportunities for background work, and other roles in the film industry.
NJ family searches for kidney donor for 10-year-old girl with rare condition

NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease. Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome. "I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life...
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season

As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!

This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location

There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

