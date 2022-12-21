Read full article on original website
Professional Love Coach shares how singles can have a romantic cuffing season in New Jersey
It can feel disappointing, frustrating, confusing, etc., at times when you're single looking for that special love connection after it didn't work out with someone else or you're just looking for the right match. Fear not, there are some steps you can take and things to mull over as you...
You can keep your spirits bright, but keep them away from the steering wheel in New Jersey
It may sound like it's coming from the theater of the obvious, but it is a timeless lesson to be learned and abided by -- if you're drinking and having a good time, great, but don't get behind the wheel after you do. It's not just about avoiding getting a...
Domestic violence in NJ: A spike in calls coming in January?
When COVID-related lockdown measures eased up, the flood gates opened for domestic violence hotlines and shelters throughout New Jersey. More than a year later, agencies in the Garden State continue to see increased demand today, and the situation may become even worse in the new year. "I'm still baffled. It...
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Time running out for disabled kids in NJ to take advantage of law
New Jersey parents who have kids with disabilities only have a couple of days left to take advantage of a state law that gives them the right to request a meeting with their local school officials to review compensatory education services. Those services may be needed to make up for...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Will We See these New Jersey Actors when Netflix Opens at Ft Monmouth?
Now that we know Netflix is officially coming to Fort Monmouth, we hope we see these New Jersey celebrities around town. Last week, after what seemed like forever, we found out that Netflix studios won the bid to open up in Fort Monmouth. I am personally so excited! Bringing a film studio to New Jersey is going to be one of the coolest things to hit the state. It'll bring plenty of much-needed jobs here. Plus cool opportunities for background work, and other roles in the film industry.
NJ family searches for kidney donor for 10-year-old girl with rare condition
NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease. Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome. "I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life...
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
Sky Zone New Year’s Eve party to benefit Princeton, NJ children’s charity
HAMILTON (Mercer) — The creator of the world’s first indoor trampoline park, Sky Zone in Hamilton, will be hosting a New Year’s celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 am to 1 pm. This GLOW event will feature a confetti countdown, a “toast” to the new year,...
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
You’ll never guess NJ’s most popular New Year’s resolution
They say don’t be tempted. That if you really want to change your life in some meaningful way, do it when the time is right for you. Do it when you have your epiphany, or at least when you’re not hungover and dehydrated from New Year’s Eve partying.
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
Charlie Puth translates New Jersey slang — do you know these phrases?
Outsiders, listen up. We in New Jersey have our own language. You may recognize the words we’re saying but they could have a different meaning in the Garden State. Recording artist Charlie Puth sat down with Bustle to break down the lexicon of the Garden State. Do you know the meanings of these NJ phrases?
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
NJ’s big thaw: Warming temperatures, mainly dry weather this week
Before we talk about a warmer, happier forecast, let's look at where we've been. As promised, this was one of New Jersey's coldest Christmases on record. On Saturday (Christmas Eve), the high temperature at the top of High Point was 5 degrees. That's the warmest it got all day. With a biting wind. Yikes.
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Don’t wait: NJ holiday drive-thru displays still open through the end of 2022
The holidays in New Jersey can be a stressful time of year, but one that's also full of joy. Now that the season is winding down, perhaps there are a few things we feel we might've missed out on or simply overlooked. It's understandable since overdrive is the only speed...
