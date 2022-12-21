Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Oil price cap may widen Russia’s 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY
Russia could hike rates in 2023 if inflation risks have big impact -cenbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Bank of Russia could raise interest rates in 2023 if inflationary risks such as labour shortages and import restrictions have a meaningful impact, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told the RBC daily in an interview. The bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field. The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green...
104.1 WIKY
India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China’s long shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM’s Olivetti
MILAN (Reuters) – Nexi and Telecom Italia’s Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi’s payment systems will be built into Olivetti’s cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
104.1 WIKY
Bahrain’s Q3 GDP increases to 4.2% YoY – finance ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – Bahrain’s Q3 real GDP has increased to 4.2 percent year-on-year, its finance ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday. The non-oil sector has grown by 4.9 percent, the statement added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Howard Goller)
104.1 WIKY
China revises 2021 GDP growth up to 8.4% from 8.1%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has revised its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% year on year, up from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data. The size of the GDP was also revised to 114.92 trillion yuan...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
ANELO, Argentina (Reuters) – Argentina’s booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States’ Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The...
104.1 WIKY
Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
104.1 WIKY
Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience. But the days of the Tesla flip are...
104.1 WIKY
FTX customers file class action to lay claim to dwindling assets
(Reuters) – FTX customers filed a class action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange and its former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, seeking a declaration that the company’s holdings of digital assets belong to customers. The lawsuit is the latest legal effort to lay claim to...
104.1 WIKY
China’s October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shipments of smartphones within China in October fell 27.2% year on year to 23.78 million handsets, a report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said on Monday. Over January to October smartphone shipments fell 22% from the same period last year to 215...
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...
104.1 WIKY
Fosun’s app allows users in China to register for BioNTech COVID vaccines In Hong Kong
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Fosun Pharmaceutical said users of its health mobile app in China can now register to have COVID-19 vaccinations in Hong Kong using BioNTech’s vaccine. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
104.1 WIKY
Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers – FNN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan’s FNN reported on Tuesday. The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said. (Reporting by...
Comments / 0