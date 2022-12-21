ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were concerned because of the...
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy