ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Lincoln Gardens gives Brownsville section of Miami 134 new affordable homes

By Michael Butler
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlUm6_0jpsu2s000

Miami civic leaders went to Brownsville Tuesday for the opening of much-needed Lincoln Gardens, an affordable housing complex with 134 new homes for Miami residents .

It’s the first part of a 9-acre redevelopment project by the county and Related Urban, an arm of the Related Group, in historic Brownsville.

Jon Paul Pérez, Related Group’s president, considers Lincoln Gardens a stepping stone in addressing Miami-Dade’s housing affordability crisis . On hand to celebrate the $44 million first piece of the new community, Pérez reiterated that Related is committed to developing affordable housing in Miami. After all, that’s how his father, Jorge M. Pérez, Related’s CEO and founder, got his start in real estate.

“None of this can happen without successful partnerships,” he said. “[We have completed] 22 projects in not that many years of all affordable and workforce housing, which we know is one of the biggest problems in the nation today. This is where Related started, and this is where we are going to continue to invest in the years to come.”

Fifty-two of the 134 available finished homes at Lincoln Gardens are for individuals earning up to 80% of area median income of $59,044, or less than $54,600. Couples earning less than $62,400, or families of three earning less than $70,200 can also qualify.

The homes include two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartments for $1,665 a month, three-bedroom and two-bathroom townhomes for $1,888 a month and three-bedroom and two-bathroom apartments for $1,913 a month.

Indira Cala Rodriguez, 37, is one of the residents that has already moved into her new home there in the Brownsville section of Miami. Rodriguez was excited she and her husband, Juan Carlos Argenal, 42, could have more space for their 3-year-old child. Rodriguez emigrated from Cuba to the United States in 2009.

“I live in a townhouse here and I’m very grateful for the opportunity Related and Dade County gave me and my family,” she said. “I have spent 13 years in this country and never had the opportunity to live in a three-bedroom townhouse and pay an affordable rent.”

Rodriguez is hopeful other families of similar backgrounds can find opportunities like the one her family found at Lincoln Gardens.

Related has more development work to do around Lincoln Gardens, in addition to the remainder of the homes planned. Related also will invest $1 million in Marva Y. Bannerman Park, a public park adjacent to the complex and build nearby 77 homes for elderly residents.

The 134 finished homes at Lincoln Gardens are across the street from now-closed Annie Coleman 14 public housing complex. In 2019, Annie Coleman was shut down due to substandard living conditions and nearby rampant crime. Former residents of the public housing complex were given priority to apply for the homes completed in Lincoln Gardens.

The development goes toward the goal of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to have 34,000 units of affordable housing built or under construction by the end of 2025.

Comments / 2

Wanda Mckinney
6d ago

putting your relatives on the list a year ago no one call to say your still on the listing. family member being trying for over two years😩😩😩

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing

MIAMI - Rita the bald eagle will soar no more. Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple of days before turning up injured, underwent another surgery to partially amputate her wing. Zoo Miami said despite her improving condition, Rita recently started showing signs of infection in that wing and a loss of circulation. Due to the surgery, Rita will not be released back into the wild but will live the rest of her life under close human care and become the zoo's ambassador for her species. Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said though eagles generally mate for life, if one dies or is permanently separated from the other, the remaining one will often find another mate. In fact, "Ron," Rita's original mate, has already been seen with more than one female at the nest site so he may not be single for long.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy