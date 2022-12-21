2 people dead, 12 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 16 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 16 new flu deaths in Indiana. The total number of flu deaths this season is 64. There were three flu deaths at this same point last flu season which was 83 total for the full season.
WISH-TV
Stay off of ice-covered ponds and lakes: ‘There’s no such thing as 100% safe ice’
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The winter storm that brought snow, gusty winds, and subzero temperatures to Indiana also caused ice to form on many lakes and ponds, creating a dangerous — and possibly deadly — environment for anyone who ventures out on it. “With temperatures fluctuating up...
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
WISH-TV
Support for Medically Complex Warriors
We have talked in the past about Structured Family Care, which provides live-in caregivers with the opportunity to be paid for the care of their adult loved ones. However, caregivers providing care for children with medically complex needs do not qualify for that program. In some states, there is legislation against paying parents for the care of their own children – under any circumstance. That leaves many families in a difficult situation. Fortunately, in Indiana services are available to qualifying families under the states A&D Waiver.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police: Responding to several accidents on I-70 due to black ice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are responding to several accidents on I-70 Monday evening due to black ice. Police are wanting the public to slow down and buckle up. The accident shown in Sergeant Ames tweet shows an accident near the 31 mile-marker eastbound.
WISH-TV
BE&O December 25, 2022 – Including Podcasts in your Business Plan, The COVID climate, and Leading the charge for economic development in Indiana
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: Christ Spangle talks about including Podcasts in your Business Plan. Matthew Murphy the third gives us his insights on how coping with Covid gave many business better insights on their day to day operations. And Secretary of Commerce, Brad Chambers not only leads the charge for economic development in Indiana, he is a shining example of how entrepreneurship can lead to success.
WISH-TV
Man crashes on I-65 with 3 times legal limit of alcohol in body
RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — A man driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his body is waiting to be transported to Michigan for a prior DUI offense. According to Indiana State Police, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning a trooper responded to a vehicle that crashed into tress in I-65 southbound at the 228 mile-marker. While speaking to the driver Frank Dado, 45, from Hammond, the trooper developed probable cause to initiate an operating a vehicle with intoxicated investigation.
WISH-TV
The Living Truth: The Emmett Till Story special
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of 14-year-old Emmett Till shook the entire world with the sobering reality of discrimination, ultimately igniting the civil rights movement. Nearly 70 years later, social justice is still top of mind. The truth surrounding Emmett’s death is highly relevant. News 8 Anchor Alexis...
