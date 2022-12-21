2 people dead, 12 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

We have talked in the past about Structured Family Care, which provides live-in caregivers with the opportunity to be paid for the care of their adult loved ones. However, caregivers providing care for children with medically complex needs do not qualify for that program. In some states, there is legislation against paying parents for the care of their own children – under any circumstance. That leaves many families in a difficult situation. Fortunately, in Indiana services are available to qualifying families under the states A&D Waiver.

