Raleigh, NC

While others cut, these companies are looking to hire the most Triangle tech talent

By Brian Gordon
The News & Observer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0o1E_0jpstFDz00

Following a period of rapid hiring in recent years, the tech sector is undergoing a broad scale-back.

Layoffs have crept into local headlines, including cuts this month at the Research Triangle Park facilities of Lenovo and Cisco . According to data provided to The News & Observer by the industry group North Carolina Technology Association, the number of available tech jobs in the area fell by more than 20% between October and November while open IT positions across Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill were down 9% from the prior year.

But several companies still seek to fill hundreds of tech roles. There were approximately 12,500 area IT openings last month, with senior software engineer being the most in-demand job title.

NC Tech compiled a list of the top 10 companies actively hiring the most local IT talent. Fidelity Investments ranked first, with Deloitte, MetLife, HCL Technologies and General Dynamics Information Technology rounding out the top five.

Fidelity is among the largest private employers in the Triangle, with a local workforce of around 8,000, according to Sterling Ingui, the regional site lead and product area leader at Fidelity’s RTP campus in Durham.

Here are the top 10 hiring firms as of early December:

  1. Fidelity Investments
  2. Deloitte
  3. MetLife
  4. HCL Technologies
  5. General Dynamics Information Technology
  6. Wells Fargo
  7. UNC Health Care
  8. Oracle
  9. Truist
  10. Duke Health

“North Carolina plays a critical role for the broader Fidelity,” Ingui said. “Despite a lot of inflation pressures and economic uncertainty, we have strong business results and really high levels of engagement from our customers, which enables us to make the investment back into our businesses.”

While finance is Fidelity’s core business, Ingui said technologists comprise nearly half of its recent hiring. In 2021, she said, Fidelity hired 700 tech workers and followed it up this year by hiring close to 1,000.

“From cloud application platforms to cryptocurrency digital asset capabilities,” Ingui said. “We have a huge focus on digital interactions, our ability to reach across our mobile and web platform.”

This concentration on enhancing “digital experiences” for clients will continue driving IT hiring into the next year, Ingui said, with the company still working to fill a few hundred positions.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

