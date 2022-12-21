ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
DELCO Careers: CCRES

Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises

A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sena created the Breaking Bread Community shelter at a former daycare center in Upper...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield

Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Copy of Montgomery County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
