For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem. It has invited...
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Holiday Card-Making Party Brings Cheer to Local Seniors
A recent holiday card-making party organized by Sharell Wilson cheered up some senior citizens, built family bonds, strengthened the community and raised funds for a local nonprofit, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Chester’s Police Pension Problems Familiar to Pa. Auditor General
Chester’s mayor Thaddeus Kirkland asked Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor to investigate alleged police pension “spiking” in the city and was told recommendations were given many times in the past but not acted upon, writes Kathleen E. Cary for the Daily Times. Pension spiking involves giving public...
Aqua Invests $1.6 Million in Main Replacement Project in Delaware County
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced a $1.6 million main replacement project is underway in Springfield Township. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve reliability for customers throughout Delaware County. Crews are working to replace 6,089 feet of aging 6-inch water mains with new 6-and 8-inch...
1 Delaware County University Saw Endowments Come Out Ahead, Others, Not So Much
Photo byVillanova University. College and university endowments took a ride with the capital market slumps felt in 2022, though in Delaware County, one university came out ahead, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises
A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sena created the Breaking Bread Community shelter at a former daycare center in Upper...
Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield
Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
Upper Darby ‘Elves’ Bring Holiday Joy to Elementary Students
Upper Darby High School 'elves', students helping distribute toys to elementary school children. Over 600 donated toys found their way to children from six Upper Darby schools through Operation: Upper Darby Elves Collaborative Toy Drive. Thanks to some Upper Darby ‘elves’ who also happen to be caring Upper Darby High...
This Bucks County Street Will Be Turning Into a Live Nativity Scene This Week
The live set is a popular Christmas tradition.Photo byDoylestown Presbyterian Church. A Bucks County church is bringing Christmas to life with a special display on one of the area’s most popular roads. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the occasion.
Copy of Montgomery County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
Lottery Scratch-Off Robbers Sentenced Following I-95 Police Pursuit Through Harford County
Two armed robbers who took police on a high-speed pursuit on I-95 from Aberdeen to Havre de Grace in Harford County will spend time behind bars after admitting to their roles in a potentially violent incident, federal officials announced. Noland Rheubotton, 57, and James Featherstone, 60, both of Baltimore, have...
