Upper Darby, PA

CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield

Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
DELCO.Today

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Revival in Wayne

An outstanding Tudor Revival home with seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated on a beautiful 2-acre lot in the South Wayne Historic District and surrounded by old-growth oak, birch, and Japanese maple, the home offers highly coveted privacy while being within walking distance of downtown Wayne.
WAYNE, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford

After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
CHADDS FORD, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Car, SEPTA Train Collide in Delaware County

A car collided with a SEPTA train in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon, suspending one of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines. SEPTA said the Media Wawa Regional Rail train was traveling inbound, toward the city, when it hit a car that was attempting to cross the tracks. It happened just south...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

