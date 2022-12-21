Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
Rt. 420 Wanamaker Bridge Reopened Tuesday After Repairs
PennDOT crews posting signs closing the Rt. 420 bridgePhoto byTom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Route 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park that closed suddenly and indefinitely Dec. 7 is now open again, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Aqua Invests $1.6 Million in Main Replacement Project in Delaware County
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced a $1.6 million main replacement project is underway in Springfield Township. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve reliability for customers throughout Delaware County. Crews are working to replace 6,089 feet of aging 6-inch water mains with new 6-and 8-inch...
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem. It has invited...
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
Fire erupts in Strawberry Mansion church
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a church in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield
Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques.
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Revival in Wayne
An outstanding Tudor Revival home with seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated on a beautiful 2-acre lot in the South Wayne Historic District and surrounded by old-growth oak, birch, and Japanese maple, the home offers highly coveted privacy while being within walking distance of downtown Wayne.
Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford
After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
Car, SEPTA Train Collide in Delaware County
A car collided with a SEPTA train in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon, suspending one of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines. SEPTA said the Media Wawa Regional Rail train was traveling inbound, toward the city, when it hit a car that was attempting to cross the tracks. It happened just south...
Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s husband tapped as chief of staff for her City Council successor
Maria Quiñones Sánchez quit Philadelphia City Council in September to run for mayor next year. Now, her husband is employed in the office that she left.
