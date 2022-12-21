The Curative COVID-19 testing site in Teton County will be closing for good next week. Teton County Health Department Director, Jodie Pond said the community has been very fortunate to have the Curative testing sites throughout the pandemic thanks to a partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, St John’s Health, Teton County Library, Teton County, and the Town of Jackson. These sites have ensured that no-cost COVID-19 testing has be made available since December 2020.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO