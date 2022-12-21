Read full article on original website
Youth suicide a growing issue in Jackson
A new study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown a disturbing increase in the number of children seeking help for suicidal ideation and, Jackson Hole is no exception. In 2020, nearly one-quarter of all deaths of children between the ages of 5 and 19 were due to...
Wyoming Tourism adds Meadows Haws to board
Governor Mark Gordon appoints Charisse Meadows Haws of Jackson to represent District 6. The Wyoming Office of Tourism announced that Charisse Meadows Haws is the new Wyoming Tourism Board member. Governor Mark Gordon appointed her to represent District 6 on the statewide board. Meadows Haws is the co-president of four...
COVID-19 testing site to close in Teton County
The Curative COVID-19 testing site in Teton County will be closing for good next week. Teton County Health Department Director, Jodie Pond said the community has been very fortunate to have the Curative testing sites throughout the pandemic thanks to a partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, St John’s Health, Teton County Library, Teton County, and the Town of Jackson. These sites have ensured that no-cost COVID-19 testing has be made available since December 2020.
Fall River Electric Cooperative customers paid 2.6 million
Fall River Electric Cooperative customers in Teton Valley have something to celebrate this holiday season. This week the co-op sent checks to the owner-members totaling over $2.6 million dollars as part of its patronage capital program. This is the largest payout of patronage capital in the Cooperative’s 84-year history.
Holiday hours for Teton County Trash Transfer
Holiday season hours are set for the Recycling Center and Trash Transfer Station. The Teton County Trash Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, December 26th for the Christmas Holiday, and Monday, January 2nd, for New Year’s. The Trash Transfer Station will be open to the public on Saturday, December 24th and 31 from 9am-1pm and Tuesday December 27th and January 3rd, 8am-3pm.
Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park
If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race on January 27th
It won’t be long before the excited barking of sled dogs will echo through Jackson as preparations are being made for the 2023 Pedigree® Stage Stop Sled Dog Race. Organizers announced the official schedule for the race on Thursday. As it sits today, 24 teams will meet Jackson...
One22 Resource Center launches Holiday Gift Drive
One22 Resource Center has launched its annual Holiday Gift Drive for the season. The Holiday Gift Drive program pairs gift-givers with individuals and families who need assistance purchasing holiday gifts. One22 collects holiday wish lists from local households with support from nonprofit partners, and donors purchase items from the wish...
Skiers trigger avalanche and helicopter rescue
A pair of backcountry skiers triggered a large avalanche on Rendezvous Peak Friday afternoon. Teton County Search and Rescue reported that as the skiers were crossing a southeast-facing slope on Rendezvous, they set off the avalanche that carried one of them 1500 feet. He was trapped up to his chest in snow but was recovered by his partner.
Jackson Hole Winery permit changes approved
The Teton County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to grant a conditional use permit for a local wine-making business to allow wine tastings. The request was to amend an existing Conditional Use Permit for the Jackson Hole Winery on a private lot within the Dairy Subdivision. The applicant currently...
Over-Snow season starts in Grand Teton National Park
Over-snow winter recreation season has started on roads in Grand Teton National Park with activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking. Teton Park Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road are now open to over-snow winter recreation. Moose-Wilson Road will open Dec. 16 . Teton Park Road will be groomed...
Hoback Junction South Road requires extreme caution
Teton County officials want drivers using Hoback Junction South Road to use extreme caution now that the road is the only access for residents and workers at the Snake River Sporting Club and Hoback Junction South Road. After the Astoria Bridge closed on Thursday, Teton County Road and Levee crews...
Conservation group challenges State on “glamping” in Jackson Hole
A local advocacy group says the Wyoming needs to get its poop in a group about a development that is building “glamping” in Jackson Hole. The conservation group, Protect Our Water Jackson Hole, or POWJH, filed a petition with the District Court challenging the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for authorizing a commercial wastewater facility the “glamping” operation being constructed on State Trust Land on the Westbank.
Teton Pass chase ends in arrest
On Early in the morning on Friday, the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the library in Victor. When Teton County Deputies the driver of the vehicle, 26 year-old Devin James Howe, of Idaho Falls, they found that the vehicle was reported stolen in Bingham County, Idaho.
Jackson Hole Airport has local parking discount
The Jackson Hole airport is trying out a discount program for reduced parking prices and discounted ride shares locals are eligible for these benefits with a $17.00 parking rate rather than $25 and a $5 discount with Uber or Lyft this trial program is meant to decrease competition for limited parking and also decrease environmental impacts.
START bus to serve South Park
The START Bus is announcing new stops for their winter on-demand transit services. There is now an added stop at Albertson’s on the East Jackson route for the START bus’s Micro-transit-on-demand program. East Jackson will now have access to grocery shopping and neighborhoods south of town will be included in the public transportation system.
