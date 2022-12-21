ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the best new Charlotte-area restaurant you visited in ’22?

By Melissa Oyler
Charlotte Observer
Hi to our Charlotte friends who love celebrating our city’s food scene as much as we do. Whether a restaurant has been here for 5 minutes or 5 decades, the answer is yes — we’d like to see a menu!

Of course, we will always have a soft spot for our Charlotte’s Classic Eats, the old restaurants that have stood the test of time. Some of those include:

And our new local restaurants are also exciting and fun to support (and small chains — heck, some of you wish we’d get more bigger chains , too!). Maybe you’re looking forward to something as small as a new doughnut shop or as big as a new building dedicated to becoming a foodie hot spot .

At the beginning of the year, we offered up the 22 best new restaurants to visit in ‘22 . Most of these have opened by now (with a few dealing with construction or permitting delays). Additionally, we have your ultimate guide to 135+ restaurants that opened this year (or will open soon).

Of the ones that have opened, which have you visited? Which are your favorites? Fill out our poll below and let us know (or send us an email, if you’d prefer). We might use your thoughts in an upcoming story!

And stay tuned for our 23 new spots to visit in ‘23, coming out next week. Our foodie city just keeps growing!

