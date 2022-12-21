ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacoste and Interparfums Ink Perfume Licensing Deal

By Lily Templeton
 6 days ago
PARIS Lacoste announced Wednesday that it had signed a 15-year worldwide licensing agreement with Interparfums SA .

Under the new deal that covers all perfumes and cosmetic lines, Interparfums will be tasked with the creation, development, production and marketing of Lacoste products both in selective distribution and the French sports brand’s retail network.

The deal will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, after wrapping up Lacoste’s existing relationship with Coty, which will end in 2023 as previously reported .

The launch of a new Lacoste perfume line is slated for 2024.

“Interparfums’ proven know-how and creativity will be key assets to continue the development of our fragrance category, which plays a significant role in Lacoste’s reputation,” said Lacoste president Thierry Guibert in a statement announcing the agreement, noting the continued potential of the fragrance category for the sports lifestyle label and “an approach that is increasingly in line with the brand’s strong identity codes.”

Philippe Benacin, chief executive officer of Interparfums SA , described Lacoste as “an emblematic brand in the world of fashion and sport with a very high level of awareness and desirability throughout the world,” lauding the “clear and precise vision of the brand’s great development potential” of Lacoste’s leadership team.

Interparfums SA is the French subsidiary of Interparfums Inc., which currently holds the exclusive worldwide licenses to develop and distribute fragrances for a number of high-end brands, including Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Moncler, Montblanc and Van Cleef & Arpels. It also owns Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand.

Coty had managed Lacoste’s fragrances for the past six years and stressed that during its tenure, Lacoste men’s fragrances have secured a premium positioning in the market, with two award-winning pillars, L’Homme and Match Point, multiple innovations, and a 17-place improvement in French market rankings.

