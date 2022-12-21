ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Here's what happens to the January 6 committee's work once the new Congress takes over

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is set to expire next week, but its work will remain accessible to the public. The House select committee will end with the conclusion of the current Congress on January 3, but the Government Publishing Office has created an online repository to house what the committee produced.
Key takeaways from six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns

Six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns released on Friday show the former president paid very little in federal income taxes the first and last year of his presidency, claiming huge losses that helped limit his tax bill, among other revelations. The returns, long shrouded in secrecy, were released...
Biden will promote bipartisanship as he returns to a changed Washington

President Joe Biden, after returning this week to a politically reshaped Washington, will join top Republican officials to herald his infrastructure law as he seeks out bipartisan cooperation in a new era of divided government. Wednesday's event in Kentucky, which will include Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is meant...
Democrat Katie Hobbs to take office as Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Power will transfer in a private ceremony at the state Capitol as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday. Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to be the top Democrat in the Senate. As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week. Hobbs assumes control of a state with a strong economy and a solid financial position, with a large budget surplus forecast for the next fiscal year.
