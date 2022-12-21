Read full article on original website
Here's how Apple's XR headset could change the game in 2023
Apple’s rumored entry into the mixed reality space looks all set to launch in 2023, and even though it's running late to the party I believe this long-awaited gadget could transform the VR and XR space. While the California-based tech giant has yet to say anything official about its...
The PS5 Pro could rival gaming PCs – if it uses Gen 5 SSDs
Now that Sony’s latest console has been available for two years, some are turning their attention towards the potential of a PS5 Pro. A revised edition of the console could bring with it more horsepower to ensure that the system is able to keep up with more demanding titles, but the most important change it could bring would be the adoption of Gen 5.0 NVme SSDs.
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
How to set up your new iPhone 14
If you’ve been lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 for Christmas – whether it was a treat to yourself or gifted from someone else – then you’ll need to set it up before you can start making use of all its excellent features. In our...
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may appear after all, with a new chipset inside
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE trail had gone pretty cold, what with it not showing up in 2022 and everything – but the latest whispers emanating from the rumor mill suggest that the phone is indeed on the way and has a newly developed chipset inside it. This comes...
Just got a PS5? Here are the best TVs to use with Sony’s next-gen console
Did someone gift you a new PS5 for the holidays? Or was it just time to treat yourself, now that enough PS5 games had launched to make the purchase worthwhile? Either way, those of you staring lovingly at the rocket-shaped gaming console will no doubt be wondering whether your current TV is up to the job.
How to buy into high-res audio without the high prices
High resolution audio (called high-res audio, hi-res audio or HRA) has long been the ultimate goal for audio purist devotees, most of whom initially seemed willing to spend a small fortune for the privilege of better-than-CD-quality tunes either at home or on the go. Over time it’s becoming more and...
Apple Watch vs Garmin watch: Which should you buy in 2023?
The Apple Watch vs Garmin showdown has been a long time coming. Up until recently, Garmin has focused on sports tracking specific watches while Apple has been pioneering the smartwatch space. But thanks to the Apple Watch Ultra packing in smarter-than-ever tracking metrics and the premium Garmin Marq (opens in new tab) range looking good enough to fit in a Swiss watch shop, the two have met closer to the middle, both vying for that precious wrist space you may be thinking about filling. So which do you go for, Apple Watch or Garmin?
The most anticipated phones of 2023
2022 was a great year for phones, but the tech industry never sleeps, so we're already looking ahead to 2023's handsets - and many of them are shaping up to be very exciting. Leaks and rumors mean we've already heard a fair bit about key handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the iPhone 15 line, and they certainly rank among the most anticipated phones of 2023.
Currys Boxing Day sale 2022: best deals on laptops, TVs and appliances
The Currys Boxing Day sale is going strong with savings of up to 30% on thousands of items, including a vast selection of tech, including TVs, laptops, appliances, gaming gear, and much more. We've searched through the deals at Currys and have highlighted the best ones here: you'll find discounts...
Exclusive: Lots of us use password managers, but we still don't really trust them
With most of us amassing digital accounts all the time, password managers are a useful tool to help take the hassle out of keeping track of every single login and password we have. In an exclusive survey of a thousand people, TechRadar Pro found that three-quarters of users have at...
This year's Garmin running watch releases ranked
It’d be fair to say that Garmin had a great year. The outdoor sports and GPS experts have launched new iterations of its cycling computers, fitness trackers, exercise bikes and loads more. However, it’s the best Garmin watch releases of this year that we’re primarily interested in.
Nvidia in 2022: year in review
Over the past year, Nvidia has certainly experienced its fair share of problems and controversies, as you’re unlikely to have missed. Good things happened in 2022, certainly, but there were a fair number of bad occurrences, and even some ugly ones (melting adapters on top-end GPUs springs to mind in that category). Without further ado, let’s get cracking on summarizing Nvidia’s progress – or lack of it in some cases – during 2022.
Canon Poster Artist review
Canon’s Poster Artist is Canon’s take on the online design app, with a focus on creating posters and printed assets. It packs in plenty of stock images and vector graphics, and the design process works pretty well overall, if you don’t mind an experience that’s not quite as smooth as the tool’s most obvious rival: Canva. Best of all, Poster Artist is free to use, with no paywalled premium content.
OnePlus shares a new OnePlus 11 launch date and official images
OnePlus 11 news to bring you: OnePlus has announced that the flagship phone will actually make its debut on Wednesday, January 4 in China, and official photos of the handset in two different colors have been pushed out as well. This all comes from Chinese social network Weibo (opens in...
After-Christmas Fitbit sale: massive deals on the Fitbit Luxe, Charge 5 and more
If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and luckily for you, Amazon's after-Christmas sale is offering record-low prices on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers. To help you find all the hottest offers, we've rounded up today's best Fitbit deals, including the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Luxe, the all-new Fitbit Sense 2, and the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4.
I tried noise-cancelling sleep earbuds and they’re a revelation
When I try to explain my insomnia to the blissfully unaffected, my first port of call is invariably the old adage 'what you focus on expands'. Imagine the scene: you've not had caffeine since 4 pm. You set your phone to airplane mode an hour ago – and limited your screen time beforehand because of that heavily-documented blue light thing – plus you're certainly tired, both physically and mentally. Every preparation has been made for a good night's sleep!
John Lewis Boxing Day sale 2022: all the best deals on tech, home and fashion
With the John Lewis Boxing Day sale now underway, we've brought together all of the best deals available right now. Large reductions of up to 50% are available across a number of the retailer's main categories, such TVs, headphones, toys, fashion and more. You can check out some of our...
I wanted to get into PC gaming, but the language around it is alienating
Anyone can go out today and buy an Xbox off the shelves. Though you may have heard debates about the pros and cons of the major consoles, you can pick up an Xbox in any GameStop with a reasonable expectation that you will be able to use it with little to no fuss. The corporation that built it is well known. If something goes wrong, they’re available with ease to help you fix the problem or replace a part.
Cybersquatting reached a new high this year
Cybersquatting, a method of tricking victims into visiting malicious websites, has reached record highs in 2022, new reports have claimed. Data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) analyzed by Atlas VPN found 5,616 cybersquatting disputes filed with the organization this year, representing almost a 10% increase compared to 2021.
