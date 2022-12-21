ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region. One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage. ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman killed in crash near Lynn Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole close to Lynn Stadium. It happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed south on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 1 injured after crash near University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville’s main campus. The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police Department said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

