WLKY.com
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
Wave 3
Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region. One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage. ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to...
Wave 3
2 LMPD officers hospitalized following traffic stop, police chase near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a traffic stop and police chase near the Valley Station neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Moorewick Way and Lower River...
Police: Suspect arrested for leading LMPD on brief chase, dragging officer with vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A traffic stop near Valley Station ended with a short police chase and two Louisville Metro Police officers in the hospital on Tuesday, according to officials. According to LMPD, an officer pulled over a driver near Moorewick Way and Lower River Road around 1 p.m. on...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman killed in crash near Lynn Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole close to Lynn Stadium. It happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed south on...
Wave 3
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning. Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Early investigation revealed around 2:30...
Wave 3
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off the road during the storm on Dec. 22.
Wave 3
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville’s main campus. The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police Department said...
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Wave 3
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his daughter woken up by smoke and flames Christmas morning. The fire happened in Madison, Indiana early Sunday. It’s a tragic story, but one with a bright side.
Wave 3
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire. What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his daughter woken up by smoke and flames Christmas morning. Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm.
Wave 3
Clarksville provides update on carbon monoxide alert sent to residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville provided more information on a carbon monoxide alert sent to residents on Christmas Eve after people called in about issues in their homes. Officials said the first incident was reported around 3 a.m. after two homeowners complained of chest pain. Within the...
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
Wave 3
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Days remaining in his final term, John Yarmuth looks back on 16 years in Congress. “Not ready to leave but not prepared to stay” is how John Yarmuth describes leaving Congress after serving eight terms. Updated: 9 hours ago. One Louisville man is keeping the holiday season going a...
Wave 3
Thousands raised for former Holy Cross teachers after being rescued from fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Pleasure Ridge Park sent two women to the hospital Friday morning after neighbors and firefighters rescued them from their home. The women, Sister Maryann Tarquinio and Ms. Mary Burks, were identified as two recently retired Holy Cross High School teachers. The Holy Cross...
Wave 3
Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ main location is now partially open after the flooding last month inside the building. At 400 East Gray Street, the Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program is back at its regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The...
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
Wave 3
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood highway on Christmas night. The incident happened around 6:18 p.m., when dispatchers received a call of a person struck by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, according to a release.
