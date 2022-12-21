Read full article on original website
Related
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
cryptonewsz.com
Huobi announces to review the launch of Pi
Pi Network’s mainnet upgrade is underway, and Huobi has its eye on the development. The latter has announced that it will support the development, which will be followed by Huobi adding support to the list of Pi. This comes after positive recommendations from the community. Huobi shared the news...
thefastmode.com
IPLOOK, Intel Partner to Deliver 5G Edge UPF Enhancement
IPLOOK Technologies, which provides industry-leading end-to-end mobile core network solutions in 50 countries, announced that it has established a cooperative relationship with Intel, a worldwide semiconductor chip manufacturer, to deliver an effective 5G edge UPF enhancement for super-fast 5G network deployments. Today low-latency 5G network is needed for supporting requirements...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitgert partners with USM & develops the world’s 1st zero-gas fee Blockchain
Bitgert and USM, short for the United States of Mars, have joined hands to enable Bitgert to establish its headquarters in the metaverse. It would be a virtual headquarters with its presence in the USM metaverse. More details are awaited on the development; however, users have already started expressing their happiness with the collaboration.
cryptonewsz.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): 2 new projects with massive potential returns
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are two cryptocurrency projects with the potential to deliver massive returns for investors. ORBN is currently in the third phase of its presale, with analyst projections of a 6000% return by the end of the presale. ORBN is revolutionizing venture capital and crowdfunding, making them accessible to the masses. Trust Wallet Token is a decentralized finance platform offering a non-custodial wallet that provides access to various blockchains.
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network (ORY) presale challenges DeFi projects like Aave (AAVE) and Near Protocol (NEAR)
Oryen Network (ORY), a multi-use cryptocurrency platform with features such as staking, trading, and assets management, has seen significant growth since the launch of its presale. Offering a fixed APY of 90%, 0.177% daily rewards paid out every 60 minutes, and an auto-staking feature enabled by Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), Oryen has become a major player in the crypto market. With news headlines being made and Youtube influencers like Darryl Boo talking up the project, it’s clear that Oryen is starting to gain traction among other communities.
financefeeds.com
Quantbase taps Alpaca’s API to launch investment platform for advisors
“The company aims to decrease the barrier to entry for financial firms and creators who don’t want to deal with fund operations.”. Quantbase, a Y Combinator-backed investment company that helps financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy, has tapped Alpaca to launch its investment platform.
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Global officially launches MEXC Mastercard to support global payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
cryptonewsz.com
Syntropy switches from Polkadot to Cosmos for Web3 development
Syntropy publishes an official blog post to share the news that it has decided to partner with Cosmos for further development of Web3. The venture is currently working with the Polkadot ecosystem. About certain issues in the process, the team behind Syntopy has decided to switch to Cosmos. The decision...
Mastercard Settles With FTC Over Sharing Data With Competing Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
cryptonewsz.com
Kraken NFT gets upgraded by 10 new collections
Kraken NFT has announced the addition of a new collection to its set. A total of ten NFT collections have been added to the network. They are bifurcated into Ethereum and Solana blockchains, with the former adding four collections and the latter adding six collections to the store. Founded in...
zycrypto.com
Binance plans to invest in India’s web3 startups, hire local talents from top universities: CTO Rohit Wad
Binance’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Rohit Wad considers India a hub of web3 innovations, and he plans to hire technology professionals from its top universities. In an interview with Businessline, Wad mentioned Mumbai among the cities where it plans to select new talents. “There is going to be a...
cryptonewsz.com
Avocado DAO and PlayOne Games Join Forces to Promote Blockchain Gaming
Avocado DAO recently announced a strategic partnership with PlayOne Games. The collaboration will see the parties focus on promoting the blockchain gaming domain. PlayOne Games is a Klaytn blockchain game protocol centred on the gaming environment and crypto projects. The platform connects players and developers by establishing an integrated ecosystem for blockchain games.
financefeeds.com
Astar Network awarded Product of the Year by Japan Blockchain Association
“We are delighted to have been recognized by the Japanese Web3 community. As Japan’s leading blockchain project, we remain committed to accelerating Web3 innovation through Astar. In 2023 and beyond, we will leverage our presence in Japan to unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs, developers, and users alike.”. Astar Network has...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator-backed Poly uses AI to generate art assets
Poly is essentially a stock asset library along the lines of Adobe Stock and Shutterstock but populated exclusively by AI generations. While platforms like Getty Images have banned AI-generated content for fear of potential legal blowback, Poly is barreling full steam ahead. “Almost everyone knows the all-too-common pain of searching...
salestechstar.com
Modern Requirements Receives Soc 2 Type 2 Attestation
Modern Requirements, the leading requirements management solutions provider for Microsoft’s Azure DevOps software, has announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type Attestation based on a recently completed audit by Deloitte. The audit and subsequent attestation showcase Modern Requirement’s commitment to safety and security. A SOC 2...
cryptonewsz.com
A subsidiary of BIT Mining Limited encounters a cyberattack
BTC.com, which happens to be a subsidiary of BIT Mining Limited, encountered one of the biggest fear factors of any company, a cyberattack. This occurrence took place on the 3rd of December, 2022. In the case of the uninitiated, BIT Mining Limited is an absolute top-of-the-line technology-oriented cryptocurrency mining company.
Healthcare IT News
AI is fast addressing data requirements and advancing interoperability, says one expert
New rules and requirements add to the complexity of healthcare – something that artificial intelligence can address, according to Vignesh Shetty, senior vice president and general manager of Edison AI and Platform for GE Healthcare (GEHC). Healthcare IT News asked Shetty about the progress that has been made on...
cryptonewsz.com
How do you market your unique NFT Collection? What is a phygital collectible?
But beyond these world-famous examples, the universe of NFTs is developing in multiple niches, including digital entertainment, video content, digital art, and gaming. And this new thriving industry is offering unprecedented and nearly endless opportunities for creators. So, how do you get started marketing your digital arts and make a...
