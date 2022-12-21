Effective: 2022-12-27 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

