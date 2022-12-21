Read full article on original website
George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News
Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s third district right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
Divided appeals court rejects 4 insider trading convictions
NEW YORK (AP) — A divided appeals court has tossed out the insider trading convictions of four men, prompting a sharp dissent from one judge who says the decision will let insiders sell confidential government information to the highest bidders. Tuesday’s decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came in a case in which a Washington consultant was charged with converting government secrets into hedge fund profits. A jury had convicted consultant David Blaszczak and three others. Before becoming a consultant, Blaszczak worked at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
No-nonsense judge takes over FTX-Bankman-Fried criminal case
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal judge known for swift decisions and a no-nonsense demeanor has been assigned to preside over Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency case. The case was relegated to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday after the judge originally assigned recused herself because her husband worked for a law firm that had done work related to Bankman-Fried’s collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried was brought to the United States last week from the Bahamas to face charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. He was freed to live with his parents in California until trial.
Lake on hook for $33K in witness fees in failed challenge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs. But Judge Peter Thompson rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials. On Tuesday, Thompson declined to impose sanctions against Lake and her lawyers, saying Lake’s failure to prove her case doesn’t mean there was a finding that her claims were groundless. On Saturday, Thompson dismissed Lake’s election challenge. Lake plans to appeal.
Biden, family head to US Virgin Islands for rest of year
President Biden and the first lady will vacation in St. Croix with their grandchildren until Jan. 2. Biden vacationed on the island when he was vice president.
Australia urged to fight any Russian bid to join Asian Football Confederation
Human rights campaigners have urged Australia to help block any Russian bid to return to international football by joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Russia was banned by the European governing body, Uefa, and Fifa earlier this year after the invasion of Ukraine and as a result disqualified from the play-off stage to make the Qatar World Cup.
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister said Monday he has “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under army command. He said he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.” It wasn’t clear what the order meant on the ground. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
North Korea’s Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he’ll continue his provocative run of weapons displays. Kim’s statement came as...
