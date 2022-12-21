9 small-space storage buys for making the most of your living situation

Figuring out storage in small spaces can feel like a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. Styling your apartment or condo — even if it's limited by space — always seems to be much simpler than organizing it (there is no shortage of 2023 trends that work perfectly for small spaces ).

If storage has become a pain, start by editing and getting rid of excess items. Then choose the right products to maximize the storage in your home, taking advantage of every last inch of space. While storage products can be expensive, it’s possible to find what you need without it costing a fortune.

Check out our round-up of nine fantastic small space storage buys below, and change up your lounge-and-live scenario forever! And if you're on a total small room revamp, make your space work harder with multifunctional furniture pieces .

Parke Hall Tree with Bench

Entryways can often be a waste of space because they’re narrow. However, a storage unit with a place for shoes, jackets, and other items is the best way to maximize what you have. The Parke Hall Tree with Shoe Storage is a perfect example of this. It has two shelves for shoes as well as rows of hooks, perfect for storing coats and bags. The bench can be used to sit on or to house extra baskets.

Two-Tier 8-Pair Shoe Rack

Is your entryway much tinier? If the space that welcomes you home doesn't fit more than a few pairs of shoes, opt for the Rebrilliant 2 Tier 8 Pair Shoe Rack as an alternative. This minimalist yet stylish bamboo wood rack has two shelves. It can hold eight pairs (or more pairs of shoes if you have smaller feet) and is perfect for putting beneath wall-mounted hooks. Better yet, use it on the floor of a closet.

6-Shelf Iron Folding Tower

In narrow spaces like kitchens, bathrooms, or even living rooms, often the only way to optimize your storage is through vertical shelving. With a modern aesthetic, The Container Store 6-Shelf Iron Folding Tower can function in a variety of ways. It has enough shelves to hold kitchen utensils, toiletries, or even decor like plants and picture frames — or use it as a miniature bookshelf.

White Rolling Storage Cart

If you live in an apartment or condo, you may not have any extra space in your kitchen cabinets to store taller items such as bottles of oil and vinegar, boxes of pasta, or large tools like whisks and ladles. Sleekly designed, the Williams Sonoma Rolling Storage Cart is available in both black and white to complement any kitchen. Best of all, it’s on wheels so you can keep it close to you as you cook and then store it away later.

Velvet Storage Ottoman

Storage furniture can add a decorative touch, especially these Gerant Velvet Storage Ottoman Vanity Stools . Ideal for bedrooms and living rooms or to use as a vanity tool, this trendy piece features stylish gold-hairpin legs. The top cushion comes off to reveal space that's perfect for storing books, office supplies, or makeup . Choose from eight chic colors, including green, pink, and beige.

Tint Stacking Drawers

If you don’t have a large dresser but need extra drawers to store socks, underwear, or activewear, the Iris Large Tint Stacking Drawer from The Container Store is worth considering. It easily fits in closets or can be stacked adjacent to a bed. This takes advantage of vertical space and allows you to customize your own system. Because the set is modular, you can add extra drawers in the future.

Under-Bed Shoe Storage

If you have a large shoe collection, it can be hard to find a space to store everything. Fortunately, the Homyfort Store Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer makes it easy to take advantage of empty space under your bed. Ideal for off-season shoes or those unforgettable yet trendy high heels you don’t often have a reason to wear, this organizer has straps that make it easy to pull it out from under the bed.

Two-Tier Makeup Organizer

Most makeup shelf organizers don’t add a decorative touch to your space. But the FSyueyun 2-Tier Makeup Shelf Organizer does. It features trendy gold accents and white shelves to provide storage and decor all in one. Not into gold? It’s also available in silver, rose gold, and black. Store anything from bottles of soap to perfume to a container with makeup brushes.

Copco Double Lazy Susan

If you’re looking for a storage piece you can use on just about any shelf, you can’t go wrong with the Copco Double Lazy Susan . You can take advantage of every nook and cranny underneath the sink or pop it next to your spice rack in your kitchen cabinets. You can even add and remove sections. You’ll find so many uses for this, you might want to purchase more than one.