Boxing Scene
Dalton Smith Extends Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Undefeated British Super-Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing that will see the Sheffield star fight exclusively on DAZN in 2023. One of the hottest young properties in world boxing, 'Thunder' (13-0, 10 KOs) enjoyed a stellar 2022, winning all four...
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker Deep in Training For Must-Win Fight Against Massey
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is training hard through the holidays, hoping to get his career back on track in 2023. In his last fight, which took place a few months ago, Parker suffered his first knockout loss when he was stopped by Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce.
Boxing Scene
Jim Smith Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren
THE OUTSTANDING AMATEUR star Jim Smith has turned professional and has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and Queensberry. The 18-year-old, who has remained undefeated over the last six years, is a six-time National champion and multi-time Box Cup winner with European experience. Smith hails from good fighting stock, with...
Boxing Scene
Castano: Charlo Will Now Learn That Injuries Occur In Boxing; What Goes Around Comes Around
Brian Castano had to laugh at the irony. The boxing industry was dealt a Grinch-like blow on Christmas Eve, when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Showtime revealed that undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo was forced to postpone his mandatory title defense versus Australia’s Tim Tszyu. A broken left hand forced Houston’s Charlo to withdraw from their previously scheduled January 28 Showtime headliner from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks
Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Ramirez Fight: 'F---- It, Oh Well, Let It F---in' Marinate'
Regis Prograis doesn’t necessarily blame Jose Ramirez for the fallout of what would have been one of the more intriguing title bouts in the first half of 2023. The way he sees it, at this point, they can only hope that the fight will get bigger with age. Prograis,...
Boxing Scene
Carl Froch on Hall of Fame Induction: ‘I Don’t Need To Talk About Wembley Stadium Anymore’
For the longest time, there was virtually no way to stop Carl Froch from bringing up the night he knocked out George Groves in front of 80,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium. That time, however, may be coming to an end. It was announced earlier this month that the four-time super...
Boxing Scene
McGuigan: Fury Could Be in For a Rude Awakening in Usyk Showdown
Former world champion Barry McGuigan believes Tyson Fury could be in for a very "rude awakening" if he collides with Oleksandr Usyk in a high stakes unification. Usyk became the undisputed world champion at cruiserweight in 2018. He officially made his move to the heavyweight division the following year. In...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James: I Love Gausha, But Charlo Is At A Different Level For Tszyu
Tim Tszyu impressed Derrick James during his most recent victory over Terrell Gausha. Tszyu suffered a first-round knockdown, but he quickly recovered and regained control of their 12-round match March 26 at The Armory in Minneapolis. Australia’s Tszyu stunned Gausha with a right hand of his own in the third round and out-pointed Gausha on all three scorecards to keep himself in position to fight for the WBO junior middleweight title.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Would Like To Fight Two or Three Times in 2023, Definitely Want To Be More Active
Terence Crawford made the hard choice to face David Avanesyan for the sake of getting in at least one fight in 2022. High on the priority list of the unbeaten three-division champion and pound-for-pound entrant is to break the trend of settling for one fight per year. “I am making...
Boxing Scene
Ramirez on Prograis Title Shot: ‘Pisses Me Off… That I'm Being Thrown Under the Bus’
Jose Ramirez absolutely loathes that he is being perceived as a “ducker.”. The former unified junior welterweight titlist from Avenal, California, recently declined a title shot against WBC champion Regis Prograis, because he believed the terms of the purse split were unfair and not reflective of his commercial value. The WBC decreed a 65-35 split in favor of the champion, Prograis, which Ramirez and his team felt was a nonstarter, given Ramirez’s accomplishments and the fact that he is a proven local draw in the Central California region, unlike Prograis, a New Orleans native who lives in Houston.
Boxing Scene
Emmanuel Rodriguez Aims To Fight For IBF Title in First Half of 2023
The road to a world title will not change for Emmanuel "Manny" Rodriguez. As the boxer himself had been anticipating, his new world title opportunity will not arrive until after the first three months of next year, once the undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan will vacate his four 118-pound titles.
