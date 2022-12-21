Jose Ramirez absolutely loathes that he is being perceived as a “ducker.”. The former unified junior welterweight titlist from Avenal, California, recently declined a title shot against WBC champion Regis Prograis, because he believed the terms of the purse split were unfair and not reflective of his commercial value. The WBC decreed a 65-35 split in favor of the champion, Prograis, which Ramirez and his team felt was a nonstarter, given Ramirez’s accomplishments and the fact that he is a proven local draw in the Central California region, unlike Prograis, a New Orleans native who lives in Houston.

