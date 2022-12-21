ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Who is playing on Christmas Day? Schedule, times, TV channels, streaming for 2022 NBA games in Canada

The NBA always goes big on Christmas Day. This year is no exception. Once again, some of the league's biggest stars will take the court on the holiday. The action starts early with the Knicks hosting Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers. LeBron James and Luka Doncic will then go head-to-head before Jayson Tatum's Celtics host Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks and Stephen Curry's Warriors host Ja Morant's Grizzlies in a pair of 2022 NBA Playoff rematches.
Sporting News

What time is Warriors vs. Grizzlies on today? TV channel, live streams for 2022 NBA Christmas game

The Warriors and Grizzlies are both dealing with health problems as they head into a primetime matchup on Christmas Day. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, who suffered a shoulder injury during a Dec. 14 game against the Pacers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 15 that Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks," and Curry recently said that he is "still in the early healing process."
Sporting News

Sights and Sounds: Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell greeted with loud ovation in return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard's legacy in Toronto is more than cemented after leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship in 2019. When the Raptors hosted the LA Clippers Tuesday night, it marked Leonard's first return to Toronto since receiving his championship ring in December 2019 and he was greeted with a warm reception from the Toronto fanbase at Scotiabank Arena.
Sporting News

What channel is Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Christmas game

The struggles continue for the Buccaneers in what has been the worst season by a Tom Brady-led team in his career, yet they remain atop the NFC South. Tampa Bay blew a 17-3 halftime lead to the Bengals on Sunday and lost 34-23, with only a late touchdown snapping a 34-point run by Cincinnati. The Buccaneers have lost two straight and three of their past four to drop to 6-8 on the year.
Sporting News

DraftKings Picks Week 17: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

After two weeks with extensive action on Saturday and Sunday, Week 17's NFL DFS main slate is loaded with 13 games. The matchups aren't the most appealing, but the volume of games still provides a deep player pool and plenty of potential sleepers and value picks for daily fantasy football contests. We're going with an unconventional stack as the centerpiece of our Week 17 DraftKings lineup, and we're hoping for some differentiation with a few classic boom-or-bust tournament picks.
Sporting News

76ers' James Harden shrugs off rumors about potential return to Rockets: 'I'm not answering'

James Harden isn't going to spend any part of his Christmas Day worrying about a decision that he will make several months from now. Before the start of Sunday's game between the 76ers and Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Rockets in free agency if he can't reach an agreement on a new deal with the Sixers.
Sporting News

World Juniors 2023: List of every NHL draft pick at the tournament, sorted by team

There is going to be a plethora of future NHL stars in Halifax and Moncton these next two weeks, as the 2023 World Juniors get set to kick off. The best U20 players from around the world are gathered for the competition. Among those participants include selections from the 2021 and 2022 NHL drafts.

