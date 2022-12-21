Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Who is playing on Christmas Day? Schedule, times, TV channels, streaming for 2022 NBA games in Canada
The NBA always goes big on Christmas Day. This year is no exception. Once again, some of the league's biggest stars will take the court on the holiday. The action starts early with the Knicks hosting Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers. LeBron James and Luka Doncic will then go head-to-head before Jayson Tatum's Celtics host Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks and Stephen Curry's Warriors host Ja Morant's Grizzlies in a pair of 2022 NBA Playoff rematches.
Sporting News
What time is Warriors vs. Grizzlies on today? TV channel, live streams for 2022 NBA Christmas game
The Warriors and Grizzlies are both dealing with health problems as they head into a primetime matchup on Christmas Day. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, who suffered a shoulder injury during a Dec. 14 game against the Pacers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 15 that Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks," and Curry recently said that he is "still in the early healing process."
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 16 game
It has been a difficult season for the Colts, that much is true. Indianapolis (4-9-1) sits near the floor of the AFC South, set for yet another sub-.500 year. Things went from bad to worse last week when the Colts blew a 33-0 lead to fall to the Vikings. Minnesota's rally was the biggest comeback in NFL history.
Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102
Jaylen Brown had 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked the Boston Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets
Sporting News
How long is Khris Middleton out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks forward
Khris Middleton's start to the 2022-23 season has been far from ideal. After missing the first 20 games while recovering from offseason wrist surgery, Middleton appeared in seven of eight games before being sidelined with a knee injury on Dec. 17. He has not played since. What's next for Middleton...
Sporting News
Why are there no national TV games on TNT or ESPN? Upcoming NBA TV schedule for late December, early January
The NBA season is in full tilt, but as December comes to an end and the calendar flips into the new year, there will be a shortage of games televised nationally on TNT and ESPN — a pretty notable shortage at that. Following a Christmas Day slate that saw...
Sporting News
Sights and Sounds: Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell greeted with loud ovation in return to Toronto
Kawhi Leonard's legacy in Toronto is more than cemented after leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship in 2019. When the Raptors hosted the LA Clippers Tuesday night, it marked Leonard's first return to Toronto since receiving his championship ring in December 2019 and he was greeted with a warm reception from the Toronto fanbase at Scotiabank Arena.
Sporting News
What channel is Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Christmas game
The struggles continue for the Buccaneers in what has been the worst season by a Tom Brady-led team in his career, yet they remain atop the NFC South. Tampa Bay blew a 17-3 halftime lead to the Bengals on Sunday and lost 34-23, with only a late touchdown snapping a 34-point run by Cincinnati. The Buccaneers have lost two straight and three of their past four to drop to 6-8 on the year.
Sporting News
What time is Nuggets vs. Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NBA Christmas game
The Suns travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in the NBA's Christmas Day finale. The Christmas Day showdown will be the first meeting between these two teams this season, headlined by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who is leading his team in points, rebounds and assists, while six other Nuggets players are averaging double-digit points.
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzles in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Sporting News
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Raptors Tuesday NBA game
However short, Kawhi Leonard's time with the Raptors was unforgettable, culminating with a historic win in the 2019 NBA Finals. Naturally, it's a pretty big deal whenever Leonard returns to face his former team. On Tuesday, Leonard and the LA Clippers travel to Scotiabank Arena for what would be just...
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 17: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
After two weeks with extensive action on Saturday and Sunday, Week 17's NFL DFS main slate is loaded with 13 games. The matchups aren't the most appealing, but the volume of games still provides a deep player pool and plenty of potential sleepers and value picks for daily fantasy football contests. We're going with an unconventional stack as the centerpiece of our Week 17 DraftKings lineup, and we're hoping for some differentiation with a few classic boom-or-bust tournament picks.
Sporting News
76ers' James Harden shrugs off rumors about potential return to Rockets: 'I'm not answering'
James Harden isn't going to spend any part of his Christmas Day worrying about a decision that he will make several months from now. Before the start of Sunday's game between the 76ers and Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Rockets in free agency if he can't reach an agreement on a new deal with the Sixers.
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Grizzlies rivalry, explained: How Ja Morant tweet and Draymond Green trash talk led to 2022 Christmas Day game
Ja Morant and Draymond Green got what they wanted. One of the five games on this season's star-studded Christmas Day slate is a postseason rematch between the Grizzlies and Warriors. The two teams met in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in six...
Sporting News
Bol Bol's height, highlights have his Magic teammates making Victor Wembanyama comparisons
Die-hard NBA fans and players alike have been talking about the 3-point shooting, shot-blocking, highlight-producing big man all season. No, not Victor Wembanyama — the one that's already in the league and playing for the Magic. For all of the hype surrounding Wembanyama, who will likely be the No....
Sporting News
NBA Christmas Day records: All-time stat leaders for points, games, assists, rebounds and more
In addition to the regular season and playoffs, the NBA tracks Christmas Day records. It makes sense considering Christmas has long been one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar. The league started playing games on Christmas Day in 1947. The 2022-23 season will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.
Sporting News
World Juniors 2023: List of every NHL draft pick at the tournament, sorted by team
There is going to be a plethora of future NHL stars in Halifax and Moncton these next two weeks, as the 2023 World Juniors get set to kick off. The best U20 players from around the world are gathered for the competition. Among those participants include selections from the 2021 and 2022 NHL drafts.
