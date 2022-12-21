(The Center Square) – The new executive of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has a message for politicians or charities who received money from former CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried: give it back, or we’ll take it back with interest. The list of recipients of Bankman-Fried’s political spending is a long one and includes members of Congress from Washington state, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, and Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish. Campaign finance records show Murray...

